Plus Ultra: Deku and crew could join Fortnite sooner than expected for collab with My Hero Academia

Fortnite has become the center of the multiverse of all franchises, seemingly just by declaring it so. The Zero Point was the first reality ever created, according to Epic Games, and every other franchise they’ve added to the game has been part of that extended reality. Now, the latest anime crew will be joining the battle royale, with the My Hero Academia collaboration expected as soon as next week.

According to an image from a Japanese magazine that is being spread around online, the collab is expected to begin around Dec. 16 in Japan. Depending on the time zone and accuracy of the image, this could mean that U.S. players could expect the crossover sometime around Dec. 15 or 16.

It appears the upcoming My Hero Academia x Fortnite collaboration will be happening in Fortnite around December 16th! pic.twitter.com/5OPb1NbjWE — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) December 7, 2022

This is likely much sooner than many players anticipated, with some collabs not being announced weeks in advance. There have been no announcements about what characters players can expect outside of Deku, and this magazine doesn’t seem to give any hints besides the release date. Some have speculated that All Might will be at least one of the additional skins, but this is just based on his iconic image in the show.

Also shown in the Chapter Four gameplay trailer was Deku seemingly using his power, One-for-All, on the island. A building gets decimated in seconds after the character launches into the air and sends a blast into a structure. It’s likely that this will be a Mythic weapon that just shows up during the event, mimicking All Might’s trademark power.

If other characters from the show are added, it would also be interesting to see if Fortnite also created opportunities to use their powers during the event. Either way, this collaboration is likely going to be the biggest thing to hit Fortnite since the Dragon Ball collaboration this past August.