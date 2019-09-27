DreamHack announces $500,000 Fortnite community tournaments

DreamHack is bringing even more cash into Fortnite, splitting $500,000 between two community tournaments at DreamHack Winter and Anaheim.

No pre-qualifiers will be held for the event. Instead, a guaranteed slot will be given to anyone who purchases a bring-your-own-computer (BYOC) ticket.

DreamHack on Twitter Announcing our biggest EVER community tournament! $500,000 is up for grabs in Fortnite split over Winter and Anaheim🔥 👉 https://t.co/Qf4x8XgKaZ

The tournament format will be in solos. With Epic Games deciding to move into squads, DreamHack might be one of the few organizers offering solos as the main game mode.

Details are still sparse, and the sign-up process will be confirmed at a later date. Whether or not pros will be invited to the event or they will have to go through the same community process remains to be seen. For now, you can book your slot at DreamHack with a BYOC ticket.

Given that the tournament is two months away, Fortnite might have changed unrecognizably given the speed of updates and changes. Will B.R.U.T.E. Mechs still be in the game?

DreamHack Winter will take place in Jönköping, Sweden from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, and Anaheim will be held in Anaheim, California from Feb. 21 to 23.