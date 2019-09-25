New leak reveals that the B.R.U.T.E could be malfunctioning in Fortnite

The highly-controversial B.R.U.T.E mechs in Fortnite could be undergoing some changes after a virus screen was leaked earlier today.

Fortnite data miner FortTory found the image, which looks to be a loading screen. It shows a blueprint layout of the B.R.U.T.E mech in the center with several red skulls on the chest piece and right arm. The red skulls are seemingly showing several viruses within the machines. The effect of these viruses is unknown, however.

The small screen in the bottom left shows the damaged areas in more precise detail, depicting three red circles on the left side of the chest piece and two red circles near the rocket-firing barrel. Finally, there’s a red loading bar with a damage icon at the end.

Fans are speculating that these viruses could be teasing several malfunctions to the B.R.U.T.E mechs, which could result in severe nerfs to the machines. This is unconfirmed, however.

Some fans are excited for this speculated nerf, but others aren’t as optimistic. “Good, the rocket-firing arm is infected,” a Reddit user said. “Either it nerfs it, or based on our luck, gets an extra thousand missiles and infrared tracking.”

The B.R.U.T.E mechs have been nerfed before. In August, Epic Games decreased the number of maximum rockets fired, the rate of rockets that can be fired, and the radius of rocket explosions. But some fans felt that this wasn’t enough.

The B.R.U.T.E mechs have been a hot topic within the community. They’re considered to be extremely overpowered due to their high health and damage output, which gives lower-skilled players a competitive advantage over those who use the in-game mechanics, such as building.

Any update to the B.R.U.T.E mech will most likely come in the future or potentially after season X has concluded.