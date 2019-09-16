B.R.U.T.E glitch causes Fortnite players to get stuck inside the mech

The controversial B.R.U.T.E mech still hasn’t been removed from Fortnite, despite countless pleas from the community to Epic Games. Although the mech is powerful, this new glitch can cause the B.R.U.T.E user to be stuck in place once it’s been destroyed.

The bug occurs when players enter a B.R.U.T.E mech at any stage in the game. When the mech is being shot at and damaged by enemy players, the B.R.U.T.E is supposed to kick the player out of the mech. But when players try to exit the mech once it has close to no health, it freezes and forces them to stay inside the robot, even when it gets destroyed.

r/FortNiteBR – This bug still hasn’t been fixed… Disable mech please. r/FortNiteBR: The developer supported, community run subreddit dedicated to the Fortnite: Battle Royale game mode by Epic Games.

After players get stuck in place, they can be easily shot and eliminated by enemy players. The player’s interface from the mech doesn’t change even though they’ve been eliminated.

Epic has already temporarily disabled the B.R.U.T.E mechs twice due to bugs. Professional Fortnite player and content creator for Luminosity, Ali “SypherPK” Hassan, discovered an air-stomp bug that allowed the mech to deal twice its damage, for example.

Since the last two B.R.U.T.E bug fixes were relatively fast, fans can expect this issue to be addressed soon. But Epic seems intent on keeping the B.R.U.T.E mechs in Fortnite.