B.R.U.T.E. spawn rates have been lowered in Fortnite’s Arena and Tournament playlists

Epic Games has lowered the spawn rates for Fortnite’s B.R.U.T.E. mechs in the Arena and Tournament playlists, the developer announced today. Epic plans to “continue to monitor the impact of this change in advance of next weekend’s Champion Series event.”

This is just one change that Epic has made following massive community backlash about the destructive capabilities of these mechs. The Fortnite community hasn’t been this vocal about its displeasure with an in-game item since planes were introduced a few seasons ago.

From now on, there will only be a 21.5 percent chance that any B.R.U.T.E machines will spawn on the map. This is a major drop from the guaranteed 100 percent spawn rate that used to be active in these playlists.

The percentage of another mech spawning for each new circle will be 44, 40, 40, 10, and three, respectively. These new rates are much lower than the previous 100, 100, 66, 50, and 10 percentages that used to be in the game.

These changes are only for the competitive modes, however, and won’t affect normal Fortnite matches.