Aydan's Fortnite settings and keybinds | Dot Esports

Despite being talented at Fortnite, Aydan was far from the spotlight until he won all the battles he got into against NICKMERCS in Fortnite’s Summer Skirmish during 2018. Following his dominant performance, the controller player joined the ranks of Ghost Gaming, which he represented until 2020.

During his time with Ghost Gaming, Aydan qualified for the Fortnite World Cup Duos event where he placed 37th with his partner Sean. Aydan was also a part of the Celebrity Pro-Am match during the World Cup, placing 13th with Robert Abisi from the music group Lost Kings.

If you’re a controller player looking to up your game, copying Aydan’s settings and keybinds can be a great start toward optimizing your gameplay since he’s one of the most accomplished controller players in Fortnite.

Aydan’s video settings

Though Aydan started playing Fortnite on a PlayStation 4, he switched over to a PC once he became more of a competitive player. He prefers having higher and more stable frames-per-second (FPS), so he keeps most of his visual settings at their minimum levels. The only exception seems to be his View Distance settings, which he keeps on Epic to allow him to see Llamas and other loot from a distance better.

We don’t know if Aydan is actually colorblind, but he plays with the Deuteranope 5 setting. It’s common for pros to experiment with the colorblind settings, however, to make enemies easier to spot.

Window Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Display Resolution: 1920×1080

1920×1080 Frame Rate Limit: 240 FPS

240 FPS User Interface Contrast: 1x

1x 3D Resolution: 100 percent

100 percent View Distance: Epic

Epic Shadows: Off

Off Anti-Aliasing: Off

Off Textures: Low

Low Effects: Low

Low Post Processing: Low

Low V-Sync: Off

Off Motion Blur: Off

Off Show FPS: On

On Allow Multithreaded Rendering: On

On HUD Scale: 80 percent

80 percent Brightness: 80 percent

80 percent Color Blind Mode: Deuteranope 5

Aydan’s general settings

Adjusting a controller’s sensitivity is harder than doing it for a mouse since there are too many variables to consider. Aydan keeps his deadzone setting a bit higher than players like Sway, which can be an indication of him valuing precision over speed.

Though aim assist was nerfed in Fortnite’s Chapter Two, season three, setting it to its maximum value is still the go-to choice for all competitive controller players. You’ll just need to pay more attention while tagging an enemy player from a distance since your aim assist may not kick-in like it used to.

Build Mode Sensitivity: 1.9x

1.9x Edit Mode Sensitivity : 1.8x

: 1.8x Input Curve: Linear

Linear Aim Assist Strength: 100 percent

100 percent Look H. Speed: 44 percent

44 percent Look V. Speed: 42 percent

42 percent Turn H. Boost: 0 percent

0 percent Turn V. Boost: 0 percent

0 percent ADS Look H. Speed: 16 percent

16 percent ADS Look V. Speed: 19 percent

19 percent ADS Turn H. Boost: 0 percent

0 percent ADS Turn V. Boost: 0 percent

0 percent Turn Boost Time: 0.20

0.20 ADS Turn Boost Time: 0.20

0.20 Instant Boost: Off

Off Dampening Time: 0

0 Edit Hold Time: 0.1

0.1 Deadzone: 0.12 for both controller sticks

0.12 for both controller sticks Sprint By Default: On

Aydan’s controller combat settings

L1: Previous Weapon

Previous Weapon L2: Aim Down Sights

Aim Down Sights R1: Next Weapon

Next Weapon R2: Attack / Confirm

Attack / Confirm D-Pad Up: Inventory

Inventory D-Pad Left: Place Marker

Place Marker D-Pad Right: Unbound

Unbound D-Pad Down: Emote / Replay

Emote / Replay Triangle: Edit / Switch Mode

Edit / Switch Mode Square: Reload / Interact

Reload / Interact Circle: Edit

Edit Cross: Jump

Jump L3: Toggle Pickaxe

Toggle Pickaxe R3: Crouch / Repair

Crouch / Repair Touch Pad: Map

Map Options Button: Game Menu

Aydan’s controller building settings

Aydan uses the “Builder Pro” controller layout, arguably the most popular choice among controller players. The setting allows him to build as fast as a keyboard and mouse player by making building an instantaneous process. Though it may not sound like that big of a deal, players feel the difference while building towers and in building fights where they need to place their own wall after taking down an opponent’s.

L1: Roof

Roof L2: Stair

Stair R1: Floor

Floor R2: Wall

Wall D-Pad Up: Inventory

Inventory D-Pad Left: Switch Mats / Trap

Switch Mats / Trap D-Pad Right: Rotate

Rotate D-Pad Down: Unbound

Unbound Triangle: Switch Mode

Switch Mode Square: Crouch / Repair

Crouch / Repair Circle: Edit

Edit Cross: Jump

Jump L3: Toggle Pickaxe

Toggle Pickaxe R3: Trap / Interact

Trap / Interact Touch Pad: Map

Map Options Button: Game Menu

Aydan’s controller editing settings