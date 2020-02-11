Nickmercs’ Fortnite settings, keybinds, and sensitivity

Nick “Nickmercs” Kolchef gained popularity in the Fortnite community due to his veteran status behind the sticks. The Michigan native was previously known for playing competitive Gears of War and Call of Duty, two of the biggest console esports in the world.

Nick even has his own custom controller from SCUF Gaming that’s covered in his logo and brand colors of gold and red. He uses a SCUF Infinity Pro with the Nickmercs skin.

Nickmercs on Twitter It’s time! Been workin’ hard on this new @ScufGaming design! 🔥 Available now at https://t.co/AhOShzvDAa #MFAM https://t.co/4E8XNtsPEm

The 29-year-old content creator is a part of FaZe Clan and can be seen streaming on Twitch alongside some of the biggest names in Fortnite, like Nate Hill and Ali “SypherPK” Hassan.

If you’re a Fortnite controller player and looking to up your game, you might want to follow along with Nickmercs’ settings, especially since he’s considered one of the best to ever do it.

Video settings

Window mode: Fullscreen

Resolution: 1920 x 1080

Frame Rate Limit: 240 FPS

Brightness: .65 percent

Color Blind Mode & Strength: Deuteranope 3

View Distance: Epic

Shadows: Off

Anti-Aliasing: Off

Textures: Low

Effects: Low

Post Processing: Low

V-Sync: Off

Motion Blur: Off

Game settings

Controller Sensitivity X: 0.700

Controller Sensitivity Y: 0.650

Controller Targeting Sensitivity: 0.400

Controller Scope Sensitivity: 0.500

Controller Building Sensitivity: 1.700

HUD Scale: 0.900

Aim Assist: On

Edit Mode Aim Assist: On

Edit Delay: 0.114

Keybindings

Wall: R2

Floor: R1

Stairs: L2

Roof: L1

Trap: Right on Pad

Crouch: R3

Jump: X / Left Paddle

Reload/Rotate: Square

Interact: Square

Inventory: Up on Pad

Building Edit: Triangle / Right Paddle

Next weapon: R1

Repair/Upgrade: R3

Building Reset: L2

Hop into a Fortnite Creative or Rumble Royale match to test out Nickmercs’ controller settings. Remember to take your time and practice building and editing, especially with the suggested sensitivity settings.