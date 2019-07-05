Another Fortnite bug is preventing Fortbyte 4’s rings from spawning—here’s how to fix it

There seems to be a common bug going around Fortnite: Battle Royale in relation to Fortbytes when rings are involved. Just like the recent Fortbytes 67 and 97, the aerial rings for the newly-listed Fortbyte 4 don’t always appear in-game.

As players worldwide jump out of the Battle Bus toward Loot Lake expecting to see a series of rings in the sky to glide through, they’re met with nothing. But there are a few ways to fix the issue until Epic Games gets its act together and makes the mission bug free.

The first fix is to exit the Battle Royale portion of Fortnite and load into the Creative or Save the World modes before going back into a match of Battle Royale. The rings should spawn normally afterward.

The next method is to change the server you’re on to see if the rings spawn elsewhere. A few players have said that the rings usually spawn consistently on European servers. So you could switch to that region, grab the Fortbyte, and then instantly leave the match and return to your normal server to continue playing the game.

If that fails, make sure that you have the right items equipped. You need to have the Tier 89 Battle Pass reward, the Plasma Trail, or else the rings won’t spawn at all. Also, make sure you are in Solos or a competitive mode since Fortbytes don’t spawn in Creative or Playground.

