All Stormtrooper Checkpoint locations in Fortnite

It’s May 4 and the force has made its way to Fortnite. Epic Games added a series of new challenges to the game to celebrate the occasion.

One of these challenges requires players to land at a Stormtrooper Checkpoint and place top 25 in the same match. Though finishing in the top 25 will be relatively easy as long as you stay out of trouble, you’ll need to make sure you land at a Stormtrooper Checkpoint in the beginning to ensure your progress counts.

There are a total of three Stormtrooper Checkpoints on the map and they can be found at the following locations:

Southeast of The Joneses

In the middle of Sleepy Sound and Shifty Shafts

Between Greasy Grove Camp Cuddle

Screengrab via Epic Games – Remix by Gökhan Çakır Screengrab via Epic Games – Remix by Gökhan Çakır Screengrab via Epic Games – Remix by Gökhan Çakır

Checkpoints are made of a few roadblocks, and there will be a couple of Stormtroopers close to them. Once you land at a Stormtrooper Checkpoint, you can start looting and play the rest of the match as you’d normally do while focusing on securing a top-25 finish.

If you’d like to leave nothing to chance, you should play the match slowly while avoiding running into other players. While you’re focused on surviving, the others will start eliminating each other, and you’ll guarantee your top-25 placing with ease. You’ll need to continue playing the match after you secure a top-25 finish and the challenge will be completed once you win the game or get taken out.