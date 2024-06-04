Since Fortnite Chapter Five, season three is all about running over other players until you’re the king of the wasteland, knowing how to keep your vehicle healthy at all times is a must. For that, you’ll need Service Stations.

Unless someone forces you out of the car with the unmatched power of a Boogie Ball, then cars are as safe as it gets in Fortnite Chapter Five, season three. That said, vehicles aren’t indestructible, and bullets can slowly chip at their health. Unless you look for a Repair Torch or a Service Station to repair them, they inevitably go ka-boom. In this guide, I’ll show you where you can find every Service Station in Fortnite.

All Service Station locations in Fortnite Chapter 5 season 3

All 23 of them. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here’s where you can find every Service Station in Fortnite:

There’s one Service Station located northeast of Lavish Lair , past the river that leads to Classy Courts.

, past the river that leads to Classy Courts. There are two Service Stations located southwest of Lavish Lair , right by the Underworld.

, right by the Underworld. There’s one Service Station located northeast of Reckless Railways , near Grand Glacier.

, near Grand Glacier. There are two Service Stations located southwest of Reckless Railways before you cross the river leading to Restored Reels.

before you cross the river leading to Restored Reels. There’s one Service Station located south of Restored Reels and north of the Nitrodrome.

and north of the Nitrodrome. There’s one Service Station located east of Pleasant Piazza before the bridge leading to the Underworld.

before the bridge leading to the Underworld. There’s one Service Station located southwest of Pleasant Piazza .

. There’s one Service Station located in Sandy Steppes.

There are three Service Stations located between Sandy Steppes and the Nitrodrome.

There is one Service Station located on the east exit of the Nitrodrome.

There’s one Service Station located north of Mount Olympus.

There are three Service Stations located on the outskirts of Redline Rig.

There are four more Service Stations located east of Brutal Beachhead.

How to repair cars at a Service Station in Fortnite Chapter 5 season 3

Time for a quick fix. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To repair a vehicle at a Service Station in Fortnite, find one and drive your slightly broken car to it. Then, stop your car at the repair and refuel platform, which usually has an orange-colored pad, and stay there until the orange bar above your shield bar fills to the brim.

You can spot Service Stations at a distance thanks to the dancing green peas that adorn them. Plus, when you’re riding a vehicle, a white repair icon appears on the map, showing you where the nearest Service Station is.

If you can’t find a Service Station in one of these locations, chances are this one has been destroyed by some other player. Luckily, there are 23 sprinkled all over the map.

