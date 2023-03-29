All leaked skins and cosmetics coming to Fortnite v24.10

Fortnite is one of the most popular battle royales in the world, bringing together players from the entire planet. The game manages to keep everything fresh by constantly updating the game with new content every two weeks. The next update is scheduled for March 28, and many players aren’t sure what to expect from the cosmetics in v24.10.

Here’s all the information you need to know about all of the leaked skins and cosmetics coming to Fortnite v24.10.

What are the leaked skins and cosmetics in Fortnite v24.10?

As with each update, there have been a number of new skins and other cosmetics to leak as part of the start of Chapter Four, season two. These range from new Crew skins to some special cosmetics themed around the holiday of Easter, featuring colorful chickens and eggs.

The first thing to leak was the addition of the new skins, featuring two new Easter characters and two that will make goths and goth fans happy.

HYPEX tweeted out a different skin that looks like a person in a stuffed bear costume, complete with a stuffed bear hanging off the hip.

In addition to these new skins, this season’s Super Styles were revealed for the existing skins. There are additional skins in purple, green, orange, or gold, depending on the skin.

Data miners also seem to believe that they have found the next three Crew skins, with three posters being found in the game being marked “Crew.” The one on the far right has already been announced by Epic as the April Crew pack, so this seems to give further credit to this assumption. The Crew could, however, be referring to some sort of criminal crew, so we’ll need to wait for official confirmation.

ShiinaBR said they found further confirmation due to the fact that Triarch Nox is part of a set of three skins in the files. This seems to line up with previous theories, but nothing has been confirmed.

3 Upcoming Skins, marked as "Crew" pic.twitter.com/8ZhFUFFaKW — HYPEX (@HYPEX) March 29, 2023

There were also some new Sprays added, including one that’s likely rewarded as part of the Easter event. Data miners and Epic have been hyping up the Easter event, with there not being anything special around this holiday last year except the return of old-themed skins.

Another small cosmetic includes a ghost with an undercut that can be earned as an in-game reward during the season’s narrative quests.

New Free "Stray Spectre" Emoticon reward from the Narrative questline this season: pic.twitter.com/Bt3MwrkpBR — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) March 29, 2023

There may be nothing hiding in this update as far as encrypted cosmetics go, as Shiina said there seem to be none in the game’s files.

That’s all the information you need to know about all of the cosmetic and skin leaks as a part of Fortnite v24.10. Check back here for more information as leaks are released.