Chaotic Fortnite boss is getting its own skin next month alongside final Crew pickaxe

Fortnite is one of the most popular battle royales, introducing an ever-changing world filled with a variety of NPCs and bosses the player can interact with. One of the bosses that have been a part of Chapter Four, season two is Triarch Nox. This dark and chaotic figure will now be reappearing as a skin in the April Crew Pack, alongside the final unlockable style for the Crew pickaxe.

In the standard end-of-the-month blog post, Epic Games has updated its Crew members on what skin they can expect to release next month. It was teased with a banner previously, but the developer confirms that Triarch Nox will be the April cosmetic set as part of the new month. This new set comes with everything a glider and will likely be popular among players.

Image via Epic Games

Players who subscribe to the Crew pack during April will receive the following rewards:

Triarch Nox skin

Midnight Aegis back bling

Starlit Sai pickaxe

Noxious wrap

1,000 V-Bucks (On payment confirmation)

Chapter Four, season two battle pass

Final color styles for Crew member pickaxe

Players who’ve been subscribed for multiple months will have noticed that they’ve received a new pickaxe with differing styles each month called the Photonic Striker. April will mark the final month of this promotion, meaning that players who’ve been subscribed since the beginning will unlock the final reward. This includes four different color options to change how it looks.

Image via Epic Games

It seems like these assets have yet to be added to the game, but they will likely come in the expected March 28 content update. This will put in the game just in time for its release a few days later.