All Cog Tag locations in Fortnite Chapter 3, season one

Fortnite’s second chapter came to an end earlier in December. Considering the previous chapter featured a thrilling story and awesome skins, the third chapter had no choice but the start off strong.

Fortnite’s Chapter Three, season one battle pass made its debut with Spider-Man and The Foundation, played by The Rock. Like that wasn’t enough, players were also welcomed with Delta-One challenges as a part of the Gears of War collaboration.

Completing these challenges allows players to unlock exclusive rewards and the first challenge on the list requires them to collect COG Tags that are scattered all around the Fortnite map.

Here is where you can find all the COG Tags in Fortnite.

Screengrab via Epic Games | Remix by Gökhan Çakır

Inside a building located north of Shifty Shafts

Located in a house around Turbine landmark located south of Greasy Grove

East of the Sanctuary, at a small pond

Located at the stairs of Behemoth Bridge which is in the south of Shifty Shafts

It can be found around the Temple landmark located north of Daily Bugle

Located inside the watchtower on the small island which can be found in east of Camp Cuddle

Hidden inside the small building in Daily Bugle

It can be found around the north of Butter Barn, located in the Arid Acres landmark

Located in the north of Logjam Lumberyard, on a snowfield

It can be found in the north of The Joneses, around a small hut

Upon completing this challenge, players will be awarded 20,000 XP and unlock the next stage of the Delta-One questline. Collecting three Cog Tags will be enough to complete this challenge.

If you’re looking to max out your Battle Pass to unlock all the cool rewards that this season has to offer, you’ll need to complete more challenges in addition to the Delta-One questline. Weekly challenges and milestones will be the two prime ways to gather experience in Chapter Three, season one.