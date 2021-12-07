How to level up quickly in Fortnite Chapter 3

Fortnite recently bid farewell to its second chapter and fans sailed toward a new storyline that features The Foundation, portrayed by The Rock. The first Battle Pass of the chapter also features Spider-Man, making it a must-complete for Fortnite fans.

Though it’s possible to max out your Battle Pass by purchasing levels instantly, most players prefer going for the free-to-play route. If you’re short on time, you’ll want to level up your Battle Pass as quickly as possible so you can start enjoying all the skins for the seasons to come.

Even after maxing out a Battle Pass, there can always be more content that gets unlocked with additional XP. Additional styles for unlocked skins are an excellent example of this, and these versions tend to be rarer since not many players go for that extra route after maxing out their Battle Passes.

Here’s how you can level up quickly in Fortnite Chapter Three.

Don’t sleep on the daily and weekly challenges

Every week, Epic Games rolls out more weekly challenges. While these weekly challenges can sometimes be critical to the narrative of the storyline, they’re the core way to gain XP in Fortnite.

Each weekly challenge features a hefty XP reward and most don’t even take that long to complete. Doing every weekly quest as they become available will often be the way to go if you’re looking to unlock all Battle Pass quickly.

Despite rewarding less XP compared to weekly challenges, daily ones are also important, and the XP you’ll get from them will slowly add up.

If you can’t find the time to complete all the challenges, you should prioritize completing quests with higher rarities. Legendary quests have more XP than rare quests, making them more time-efficient. After completing all the legendary ones, you can focus on epics and rares.

In most seasons, Epic also adds seasonal challenges to Fortnite, which can have cosmetics and XP for rewards. These extra challenges end up being an excellent source for XP and cosmetics, but you may have a limited time to complete them since they become available during mid-season events.

Most challenges will be self-explanatory, but there will also be harder to crack ones. When that’s the case, resorting to online guides on YouTube will often be your best bet since they’ll be able to tell you exactly where you’ll need to go to complete those challenges.

Be more active in matches

Fortnite rewards active players with more XP. Scoring your first kill in a match will net you 50 XP, while every other takedown after that will reward you with 20 XP. Surviving rewards players with 17 XP per minute and it caps at the 14-minute mark.

Starting with the top 20, you’ll also gain XP based on your placement. While getting into the top 20 will yield 25 XP, making it to the top 10 will reward you with 100 XP, and getting a Victory Royale has a 300 XP reward.

Open loot boxes and chests

Most players make the mistake of not opening more chests or loot boxes when they’re full on resources. Even if you don’t need the loot, opening chests and loot boxes have a small XP reward which can add up.

If you don’t have any challenges left, focusing on opening as many chests and loot boxes can be an excellent way to secure additional XP.

Complete Milestones

Even if you don’t pay any attention, you’ll find yourself completing Milestones in any Fortnite season. The Milestone system rewards players for performing everyday tasks in matches like dealing damage to enemy players.

Toward the end of a season, you’re likely to complete most of the Milestones, but there can always be more left since some of them can have extreme requirements. Players, who need to squeeze in more XP to unlock more content, often focus down the remaining Milestones on their list. While Milestones offer smaller XP rewards, they tend to be easier to complete.

Purchase levels

This is probably not the answer that most players will be looking for, but purchasing Battle Pass levels is the fastest way to unlock all the Battle Pass content. Players who have a hard time maxing their Battle Passes throughout a season or just want to unlock all the content instantly often go for this route. Paying the extra buck may not seem worth it at first, but it’ll allow you to not worry about completing challenges until the end of the season.

Play with friends

Some of the challenges in Fortnite require players to cooperate with their teammates. Doing so may be relatively harder when you team up with random players, making playing with friends a more time-efficient way to complete challenges.

Not only will you have more fun, but you’ll also be able to complete squad-related challenges much faster than usual. You can also help each other out as a squad, even when everyone has a different challenge to work on. If one of your friends has a challenge that requires them to open chests and ammo boxes, you can mark them so they can complete their challenge faster.

Battle Pass contents are only available for grabs through their respective season, which is why most players rush to deck out their copy. When the next season kicks in, there won’t be a way to acquire skins or other cosmetics from the older ones.