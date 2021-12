All Milestones in Fortnite Chapter 3

Fortnite’s third chapter recently went live and it didn’t come empty-handed. In addition to a new storyline, players were welcomed with an epic Battle Pass starring Spider-Man and The Rock.

Considering it takes a little bit of XP to unlock all the skins in a Battle Pass, any source of additional XP is more than welcomed for the fans. While completing weekly challenges remains as the primary way of accumulating XP in Fortnite, Milestones are also up there. Players will complete most of the milestones without noticing in most cases. If the season’s coming to an end and you desperately need extra XP to max out your Battle Pass, you can also try focusing them down.

Here are all the Milestones in Fortnite Chapter three, season one.

Catch Fish Stage One: Catch 20 fish Stage Two: Catch 40 fish Stage Three: Catch 60 fish Stage Four: Catch 80 fish Stage Five: Catch 100 fish Stage Six: Catch 120 fish Stage Seven: Catch 140 fish Stage Eight: Catch 160 fish Stage Nine: Catch 180 fish Stage 10: Catch 200 fish Stage 11: Catch 220 fish Stage 12: Catch 240 fish Stage 13: Catch 260 fish Stage 14: Catch 280 fish Stage 15: Catch 300 fish Stage 16: Catch 320 fish Stage 17: Catch 340 fish Stage 18: Catch 360 fish Stage 19: Catch 380 fish Stage 20: Catch 400 fish