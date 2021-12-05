All seasonal quests and challenges in Fortnite Chapter 3 season one’s week one

Fortnite fans recently bid farewell to the second chapter of the game and welcomed the third one to the live servers today.

A new chapter means more thrilling adventures and a battle pass filled with new goodies. As usual, players will need to complete in-game challenges to earn experience and level up their battle passes.

Spider-Man is the centerpiece of the latest pass, and there are many other cool cosmetics that players will look forward to unlocking throughout the season. Though players can also purchase levels to max out their battle passes, it’s also possible to do it by completing challenges. Even if you miss a couple of challenges in between, you can still max out your battle pass before a season ends.

Every week will introduce more challenges to Fortnite, and players can complete them in any order they like. Here are all the challenges in the first week of Fortnite Chapter three, season one.

Damage opponents while sliding (0/50)

Damage opponents with an assault rifle (0/1000)

Discover named locations (0/10)

Get eliminations with an SMG or Sniper Rifle (0/3)

Harvest resources (0/1000)

Jump through flaming rings in a vehicle (0/2)

Land at the Daily Bugle, then finish Top 25 (0/2)

Open a Vault with another player (0/1)

Search chests or ammo boxes at landmarks (0/10)

Upon completing a challenge, you’ll see a small pop-up on the top left corner of your screen that confirms that you finished that specific objective. The XP reward will be instantly redeemed to your account, and if you happen to unlock any rewards upon leveling up, you can inspect them once you get out of the match.

Throughout the season, there can also be challenges with multiple steps. These types of challenges usually reward players with cosmetics in addition to XP.