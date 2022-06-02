All Bargain Bin week challenges in Fortnite Chapter 3, season 2

Unless you have a Fortnite wedding to attend, it's time to spend those gold bars.

Fortnite seasons come and go as if players are binge-watching a TV show. Each season introduces new elements to the game or brings back ones that players forgot.

Gold bars were introduced to Fortnite in late 2020 and they’ve become a core part of the gameplay experience since then. If you have more than a few gold bars lying around, Epic has got you covered with the Bargain Bin week.

Players can that this opportunity to use their remaining gold bars and get to farm more experience to max out their battle pass. Considering Gold Bars reset at the beginning of each season, completing the following challenges will always be the best course of action.

Here are all the Bargain Bin week challenges in Fortnite Chapter Three, season two

Open five cash registers

Spend 500/1,000/2,000/3,000/5,000 gold bars

Purchase a Weapon of Rare or higher rarity

Purchase three items from a Vending Machine

How to complete the Bargain Bin week challenges in Fortnite Chapter Three, season two

The fastest way to complete the Bargain Bin week challenges is to land at landmarks filled with gold bar NPCs and vending machines. Greasy Grove, Coney Crossroads, and The Daily Bugle are the top three candidates to complete all the Bargain Bin week challenges.

Vending machines allow players to spend gold bars and purchase a weapon of rare or higher rarity. Since purchasing three items from a vending machine has its separate quest, you’ll be able to progress through three challenges simultaneously by interacting with a vending machine.

A guaranteed cash register spot in Greasy Grove. | Screengrab via Epic Games

Cash registers can be found all around the map, especially inside stores, restaurants, and gas stations.

A guaranteed vending machine spot in Rocky Reels. | Screengrab via Epic Games

If you don’t have enough gold bars on you, you can land at one of the best drop locations in Fortnite and loot every chest while pickaxing everything around you.