All Character and NPC locations in Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 2

Over the years, Fortnite has introduced more NPCs and now there are two dozen of them that can be found around the battle royale island. NPCs have a variety of uses; each supplies players with a unique item or service. Many are friendly and can be traded with, while some are hostile and will need to be defeated for rare items.
Regardless of what you’re after visiting these characters during your match can offer you some helpful assistance to gear up and ultimately secure your own victory royale.
All NPC locations in Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 2
If you’re looking to visit a specific NPC then you’ll want to know where to find them. While some NPCs can roam around or spawn in different locations, here are the general areas where you’ll find each.
- The Origin – Sanctuary
- The Imagined – Northeast of The Daily Bugle
- The Visitor – Large Island on the East coast
- The Scientist – Synapse Station
- Agent Jones – 7 Outposts
- The Foundation – Sanctuary
- Bunker Jones – The Joneses
- Ludwig – The Joneses
- Braniac – The Joneses
- Mullet Marauder – The Joneses
- Jonesy The First – The Joneses
- Cuddle Team Leader – Camp Cuddle
- Metal Team Leader – Camp Cuddle
- Cuddlepool – Camp Cuddle
- Quackling – Camp Cuddle
- Guaco – Greasy Grove
- Lil’ Whip – Coney Crossroads
- Bao Bros – Condo Canyon
- Tomatohead – Tilted Towers
- Mancake – Rocky Reels
- Peely – The Daily Bugle
- Gunnar – Command Cavern
- Huntermaster Saber – Command Cavern
- Slone – The Fortress
These are all of the NPCs you can find right now in Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 2.