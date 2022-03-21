All Character and NPC locations in Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 2

There are 24 different NPCs that can be found around the map.

Over the years, Fortnite has introduced more NPCs and now there are two dozen of them that can be found around the battle royale island. NPCs have a variety of uses; each supplies players with a unique item or service. Many are friendly and can be traded with, while some are hostile and will need to be defeated for rare items.

Regardless of what you’re after visiting these characters during your match can offer you some helpful assistance to gear up and ultimately secure your own victory royale.

All NPC locations in Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 2

Image via Epic Games

If you’re looking to visit a specific NPC then you’ll want to know where to find them. While some NPCs can roam around or spawn in different locations, here are the general areas where you’ll find each.

The Origin – Sanctuary

The Imagined – Northeast of The Daily Bugle

The Visitor – Large Island on the East coast

The Scientist – Synapse Station

Agent Jones – 7 Outposts

The Foundation – Sanctuary

Bunker Jones – The Joneses

Ludwig – The Joneses

Braniac – The Joneses

Mullet Marauder – The Joneses

Jonesy The First – The Joneses

Cuddle Team Leader – Camp Cuddle

Metal Team Leader – Camp Cuddle

Cuddlepool – Camp Cuddle

Quackling – Camp Cuddle

Guaco – Greasy Grove

Lil’ Whip – Coney Crossroads

Bao Bros – Condo Canyon

Tomatohead – Tilted Towers

Mancake – Rocky Reels

Peely – The Daily Bugle

Gunnar – Command Cavern

Huntermaster Saber – Command Cavern

Slone – The Fortress

These are all of the NPCs you can find right now in Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 2.