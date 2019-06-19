A Fortnite dataminer has recently discovered what could be the battle royale’s newest method of attack: a grenade, named Air Strike, that seemingly has the power to summon missiles to a specific target location.

According to the image posted by dataminer Lucas7yoshi, the Air Strike is grenade with a missile painted on it—but not much else has been revealed about the projectile. Many fans have already begun speculating that the Air Strike will take the form of a kill-streak that calls down a series of missiles to a targeted area.

After the patch notes for Fortnite’s v9.30 released earlier today, dataminers began discovering new items in the game’s files, including a new summer-themed event. Named the 14 Days of Summer, the event will follow a similar format as previous two-week challenges and will feature a similar set of missions for fans of the game to earn exclusive rewards.

Additionally, dataminers unearthed 75 cosmetic items, including the new Legendary character outfit named Singularity that will only be available during season nine. Other items include a new Drum Shotgun and what appears to be a surfboard skin for the Driftboard.

Epic Games has yet to confirm any of today’s leaks, so there’s no guarantee the Air Strike will make its way to live servers. It’s customary for leaked information to be released shortly after its reveal, however, so fans can expect some answers in the upcoming weeks.