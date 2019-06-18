Fortnite may be getting a surfboard variant of the Driftboard

After the patch notes for Fortnite’s v9.30 update released today, dataminer FortTory unearthed what may be a new summer-themed skin for the battle royale’s Driftboard: a bright and colorful surfboard.

Named the Hover Surfboard, the tye-dye surfboard could possibly be a new skin for the Driftboard, which was added to the game earlier this year with the release of v7.4. The Driftboard—or what’s really a hovering snowboard—is a single player vehicle that gives its users a bit of extra speed while traveling across the map.

FortTory – Fortnite Leaks & News on Twitter New Vehicle coming to Fortnite Battle Royale! – Hover Surfboard This could take the place of the Driftboard in the summer or it could be a completly new Vehicle.

In addition to the new surfboard, dataminers found an event buried in today’s v9.30 update named 14 Days of Summer with a list 14 challenges for Fortnite players to earn exclusive prizes. The event seems to follow the format of previous events, including last year’s 14 Days of Fortnite holiday event. Furthermore, a total of 75 unique cosmetic items have been found alongside the event, such as a new Legendary character outfit named Singularity that will only be available during season nine.

Epic Games has yet to confirm any of today’s leaks, so it’s still too early to say whether Fortnite’s new surfboard will be a skin for the Driftboard or if it will be a completely new vehicle. It’s customary for leaked information to be released shortly after being leaked, however, so fans can expect some answers in the upcoming weeks.