Fortnite’s v9.30 update patch notes are now live

The v9.30 Fortnite update patch notes are now live, and they reveal changes that some players have been requesting for a long time.



Epic used this update to make big changes to Fortnite’s loot pool items. Boom Bow, Dual Pistols, and Dynamites are now vaulted and no longer available in default and competitive modes starting today.

“These Vaults are primarily targeted at adjusting the availability of explosives, putting them more in line with where we think they should,” Epic wrote in the notes.



The company also added a new healing item called Chug Splash, which is a healing item that behaves like an explosive. The details below are from the v9.30 patch notes.

Chug Splash

On impact, this thrown item splashes liquid in a small area. All players within the splash radius will be instantly granted 20 Health/Shield. Grants health unless you are full health, in which case it will grant Shield. Chug Splash can heal allies, enemies, and can extend the duration of the ‘knocked’ state for knocked players.



Rare variant.

Drops in stacks of 2.

Max stack size: 6.

Can be found from Floor Loot, Chests, Vending Machines, Supply

Drops, and Llamas.

Shotguns

Epic also used this update to make adjustments to how Shotguns behave in the game. The shotgun swap delay is now removed, which means the timer players saw on the screen when drawing a shotgun is no longer there, so they can fire it instantly when equipping the gun. The delay is still there when swapping between shotguns to avoid quick swapping between shotguns, though.

The Combat Shotgun was part of the weapon changes in this patch, but it’s been nerfed instead. Epic reduced its long-range effectiveness by reducing the damage it deals when hitting targets farther than two tiles away.

Downtime for the Fortnite v9.30 update started right after the patch notes went live, and players should expect it to continue for one to two hours as usual. Anyone can download the update files during that time, though it will be impossible to log in until the servers are back online.