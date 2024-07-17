Is Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn on Steam Deck?

If you want to play an action-adventure title on your Steam Deck, Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn is a solid mix of gripping narrative, fast-paced combat, and traversal mechanics, making it an ideal pick for fans of the handheld.

Flintlock follows the saga of Nor and Enki, who are trying to protect the world from the undead and the gods unleashed into the world. Enki endeavors to banish all the gods back to their origins to restore order and end the chaos in the world. Having the “Souls-lite” title on a portable handheld device like the Steam Deck would be great, but can you run the game on Valve’s device?

Here’s everything about Flintlock’s availability on Steam Deck.

Is Flintlock verified on Steam Deck?

Mysterious sellers in the settlements. Image via A44 Games

Yes, you can play Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn on Steam Deck, but at the time of writing, the game isn’t verified by Steam Deck, which could mean issues might crop up while you play the game on your handheld device. A44 says it is currently working to get the game listed as Verified.

Several players who played the game’s demo gave mixed reviews about the game’s performance on Steam Deck. Some reports said the game shuttered and lost a few frames, while others reported the demo ran fine on their Steam deck. This is based on the demo, however, so some of these issues may have been fixed for the main launch.

In our own experience with playing the game on Steam Deck, the game runs fine, but textures or graphics would often glitched out. In one instance, for example, Baz‘s head completely disappeared while we were speaking to the NPC.

If you can’t wait until A44, however, you can play the game on PC and wait for the developer to push a hotfix for the Steam Deck, which should fix any issues you face while playing the game.

