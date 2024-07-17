All achievements and trophies in Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn, listed

If you want to get familiar with Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn achievements while running through the streets of Kian with Enki, we’ve got you covered.

As a Soulslike experience, Flintlock features tough boss fights while humans try to defend the world with gunpowder from the gods’ fury. Amid the chaos, it’s tough not to look around every corner of the world for resources and secret chests to get all the collectibles in your inventory.

Here’s all of Flintlock’s achievements and how you can unlock them.

Achievements and trophies in Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn, listed

Surrender to Nor, undead. Image via A44 Games

Here is a list of all the 39 Achievements that you can unlock by playing Flintlock:

Name Achievement Gamescore PlayStation Trophy rarity A Battle to Remember Claim at least 15,000 Reputation at one time. 20 Silver Trophy A Life Left Behind Defeat Inaya. 30 Silver Trophy A Name for Yourself Claim at least 1,000 Reputation at one time. 20 Bronze Trophy A Place to Call Home Free all Hamlets. 30 Bronze Trophy A Shot of Espresso Shoot your gun in a Coffee Shop. 20 Bronze Trophy Ahead of its time Fully upgrade a secondary firearm. 30 Bronze Trophy Axe to a Gun Fight Deflect 10 bullets back at enemies. 20 Bronze Trophy Blunt Instrument Fully upgrade a blunt melee weapon. 20 Bronze Trophy Cataclysm Averted Defeat All Revenants. 30 Silver Trophy Cutting Edge Fully upgrade a Sharp melee weapon 20 Bronze Trophy Forgemaster’s Favor Fully upgrade a helmet. 30 Bronze Trophy Free At Last Defeat Uru. 50 Gold Trophy Full Arsenal Collect all Firearms. 20 Silver Trophy Full Metal Find all three pieces of a single armor set. 30 Bronze Trophy Fully Furnished Fully upgrade your Campsite. 30 Silver Trophy God Killer Defeat Rammuha. 20 Bronze Trophy Good Things Come in Threes Win three games of Sebo in a row against different opponents. 20 Bronze Trophy Headhunter Kill 20 enemies with a headshot. 20 Bronze Trophy Hero of the Coalition Collect all trophies. Platinum Trophy Impostor Syndrome Defeat the dark version of you. 20 Bronze Trophy Kit Inspection Change your trousers and jacket. 30 Bronze Trophy Land Surfer Slide down a hill for five seconds. 30 Bronze Trophy Leadership Vacuum Defeat all bandit leaders. 30 Silver Trophy Let Them Cook Fully upgrade one of your grenades. 20 Bronze Trophy Malediction Apply three different status effects onto a single enemy at the same time. 20 Bronze Trophy Massacre Kill five enemies within two seconds. 20 Bronze Trophy Mistakes Were Made Die 10 times. 20 Bronze Trophy Never Outgunned Fully upgrade a primary firearm. 20 Bronze Trophy Red Flag Shoot down all enemy banners. 50 Bronze Trophy Rift Finder Activate 20 skulls. 20 Bronze Trophy Rift Rider Maintain Rift travel without entering a rift for 60 seconds. 20 Bronze Trophy Ruffled Find all of Enki’s feathers 30 Silver Trophy Small Mercies Find all the Inaya Shrines 30 Silver Trophy Sure Beats Walking Activate 50 skulls. 50 Gold Trophy The Home Front Complete all side quests 30 Gold Trophy Thicker than Blood Complete the Cerith family saga. 30 Bronze Trophy Top of the Class Purchase a skill from the top row of the skill tree. 30 Silver Trophy Truth Hurts Defeat Dukmar. 20 Bronze Trophy War Hero Claim at least 50,000 Reputation at one time. 20 Gold Trophy

