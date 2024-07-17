Image Credit: Bethesda
Picture of Nor jumping in Flintlock and unlocking her Achivements by fighting enemies.
Image via A44 Games
Flintlock

All achievements and trophies in Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn, listed

Gotta vanquish every god and undead.
Image of Rijit Banerjee
Rijit Banerjee
Published: Jul 17, 2024 09:54 am

If you want to get familiar with Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn achievements while running through the streets of Kian with Enki, we’ve got you covered.

As a Soulslike experience, Flintlock features tough boss fights while humans try to defend the world with gunpowder from the gods’ fury. Amid the chaos, it’s tough not to look around every corner of the world for resources and secret chests to get all the collectibles in your inventory.

Here’s all of Flintlock’s achievements and how you can unlock them.

Achievements and trophies in Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn, listed

Surrender to Nor, undead. Image via A44 Games

Here is a list of all the 39 Achievements that you can unlock by playing Flintlock:

Name AchievementGamescorePlayStation Trophy rarity 
A Battle to Remember Claim at least 15,000 Reputation at one time.20Silver Trophy
A Life Left Behind Defeat Inaya.30Silver Trophy
A Name for YourselfClaim at least 1,000 Reputation at one time.20Bronze Trophy
A Place to Call HomeFree all Hamlets.30Bronze Trophy
A Shot of EspressoShoot your gun in a Coffee Shop.20Bronze Trophy
Ahead of its timeFully upgrade a secondary firearm.30Bronze Trophy
Axe to a Gun Fight Deflect 10 bullets back at enemies.20Bronze Trophy
Blunt Instrument Fully upgrade a blunt melee weapon.20Bronze Trophy
Cataclysm Averted Defeat All Revenants.30Silver Trophy
Cutting Edge Fully upgrade a Sharp melee weapon20Bronze Trophy
Forgemaster’s FavorFully upgrade a helmet.30Bronze Trophy
Free At LastDefeat Uru.50Gold Trophy
Full Arsenal Collect all Firearms.20Silver Trophy
Full Metal Find all three pieces of a single armor set.30Bronze Trophy
Fully Furnished Fully upgrade your Campsite.30Silver Trophy
God Killer Defeat Rammuha.20Bronze Trophy
Good Things Come in Threes Win three games of Sebo in a row against different opponents.20Bronze Trophy
Headhunter Kill 20 enemies with a headshot.20Bronze Trophy
Hero of the Coalition Collect all trophies.Platinum Trophy
Impostor Syndrome Defeat the dark version of you.20Bronze Trophy
Kit InspectionChange your trousers and jacket.30Bronze Trophy
Land Surfer Slide down a hill for five seconds.30Bronze Trophy
Leadership Vacuum Defeat all bandit leaders.30Silver Trophy
Let Them Cook Fully upgrade one of your grenades.20Bronze Trophy
Malediction Apply three different status effects onto a single enemy at the same time.20Bronze Trophy
Massacre Kill five enemies within two seconds.20Bronze Trophy
Mistakes Were Made Die 10 times.20Bronze Trophy
Never Outgunned Fully upgrade a primary firearm.20Bronze Trophy
Red Flag Shoot down all enemy banners.50Bronze Trophy
Rift Finder Activate 20 skulls.20Bronze Trophy
Rift Rider Maintain Rift travel without entering a rift for 60 seconds.20Bronze Trophy
Ruffled Find all of Enki’s feathers30Silver Trophy
Small Mercies Find all the Inaya Shrines30Silver Trophy
Sure Beats Walking Activate 50 skulls.50Gold Trophy
The Home FrontComplete all side quests30Gold Trophy
Thicker than Blood Complete the Cerith family saga.30Bronze Trophy
Top of the Class Purchase a skill from the top row of the skill tree.30Silver Trophy
Truth Hurts Defeat Dukmar.20Bronze Trophy
War Hero Claim at least 50,000 Reputation at one time.20Gold Trophy

Next up, you can read our guide on the best starting skills in Flintlock and if you can play the title on Steam Deck.

