All Inaya Shrine locations in Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn

Inaya Shrines play a vital role in Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn. There are eight shrines around the world of Kian, and you need to visit them all if you want to upgrade your health to the max.

Whenever Nor interacts with an Inaya Shrine, it’ll slightly increase her health. If you visit all eight shrines in the game, you’ll unlock the “Small Mercies” achievement.

You can find Inaya Shrines in all three regions of Kian: Three Peaks, Wanderer’s Rest, and Dawn. As you approach their locations, they’ll appear on your map. But for players who want to get a health advantages early on in their playthrough to prevent lost Reputation, you’ll need to know exactly where to find these shrines so you can bee-line your way to them.

Here are all the locations of the Inaya Shrines in Flintlock.

Where to find all Inaya Shrines in Three Peaks

Three Peaks is home to the most Inaya Shrines in all of Kian. That’s probably a good thing, considering the starting region is where Flintlock players will start to figure out the combat and Reputations systems; the more health you can have during the learning stages, the better.

Here are all the Inaya Shrine locations in Three Peaks in the order you’ll find them throughout your playthrough:

Pilgrim’s Bend, at the top of a tower in the middle of the city.

East of Pitman’s Gate, before heading into the Sulfur Mines.

East of Mile’s End Barricade, on a cliffside overlooking the river.

South east of the Foglands, in a stone platform at the entrance to the area.

Where to find all Inaya Shrines in Wanderer’s Rest

You won’t find as many Inaya Shrines in Wanderer’s Rest as Three Peaks, but there are still a few in the region. While there aren’t as many Inaya Shrines, we get a bit of lore that explains what these shrines are and why they’re so important to Enki.

Here are the locations you can find all of Wanderer’s Rest’s Inaya Shrines:

Jagged Ascent, in a chamber on your way to finding Johara.

East of Grasslands, in a room underneath a small hill.

Merchant Quarter in the City of Sibyl, on a small island southwest of the piers.

Where to find all Inaya Shrines in Dawn

Dawn only has one Inaya Shrine to call its own, and it’s tucked away pretty secretly in a place you may not find it. Prior to Uru’s boss fight, you’ll come across a chamber with a derelict building in the middle of the room. Make your way to the upper floor of this building to find the final Inaya Shrine in the game.

Old Dawn

