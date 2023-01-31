The ultimate FIFA 23 Future Stars Swaps tracker: All rewards and how to get Future Stars Swap Tokens

The FIFA 23 Team of the Year is undoubtedly the crown jewel in the FUT calendar this season. Every single card in the promo is a certified banger. There’s just one minor problem: availability. TOTY players are nearly impossible to acquire due to minuscule pack odds, which bumps their market price up and makes them even more difficult to obtain.

In this volatile environment, FIFA 23 Ultimate Team really needed something to alleviate the building frustration. EA read the room in a timely fashion and gave us another round of the popular Swaps. The new campaign will be put into action via Future Stars items. This guide will answer all possible questions you may have about the FIFA 23 Future Stars Swaps event, including the most important of them all: How to get FIFA 23 Future Stars Swap Tokens.

What are FIFA 23 Future Stars Swap Tokens and how to use them in FUT?

Swap Tokens are a relatively new mechanic that EA introduced for the first time in FIFA 22. Tokens can be obtained by completing relatively easy tasks across FUT, mostly low-tier SBCs and Objectives. There are rare instances where Tokens are rewarded for other activities, such as logging into your FUT account.

These Swap Tokens can then be traded in for a serious reward. Rewards can be packs, player picks, or specific predetermined players. The quality of the reward corresponds to the number of Tokens you trade for it. The limited amount of Future Stars Swap Tokens means you must think hard before throwing your Tokens at a certain reward. A quick early swoop could deprive you of an opportunity to win another prize later on.

The FIFA 23 Future Stars Swaps campaign will take place between Jan. 30 and Feb. 17, with Swap Tokens being released on a daily basis during that period. The total number of Future Stars Swap Tokens that will be dropped into FUT is 30. As you will see in a moment, spreading these 30 Tokens wisely will be key to walking away with a good catch for your FUT squad.

What are the FIFA 23 Future Stars Swaps rewards?

Three Future Stars Swap Tokens – Future Stars Team 1 pack, i.e. one random player from Future Stars Team 1

Five Future Stars Swap Tokens – Base Icon Gianfranco Zola (85 OVR)

10 Future Stars Swap Tokens – 84+ x20 pack

10 Future Stars Swap Tokens – Player Moments Philippe Coutinho (88 OVR)

15 Future Stars Swap Tokens – 87+ Player Pick (one out of five). Choice will be between Winter Wildcards, FUT Centurions, or Future Stars Team 1 players.

15 Future Stars Swap Tokens – 85+ x10 pack

20 Future Stars Swap Tokens – Mid Icon George Best (90 OVR)

25 Future Stars Swap Tokens – two 85+ x10 packs

27 Future Stars Swap Tokens – Prime Icon Player Pick (one out of three)

How to get FIFA 23 Future Stars Swap Tokens in FUT

Each of the 30 Tokens will come with its own unique requirement. Those are usually easy to accomplish and come down more to finding them and completing them in time. That’s why we’re here, to make sure you don’t miss any of the little rascals. We will be updating this guide with the release of each new Future Swaps Swap Token, right up to the final day on Feb. 17. Follow the simple instructions below and you’ll have 30 Tokens to trade by the end of it all.

How to get FIFA 23 Future Stars Swap Token No. 1: Jamie Reid

This is the easiest requirement of them all. All you have to do is log into your FUT account before Feb. 17 and this Token will be yours. Though if you wait until the final day, it won’t do you much good.

How to get FIFA 23 Future Stars Swap Token No. 2: Chris Kane

This is the first of what will likely be a bunch of TOTY Challenges. TOTY Challenge 1 is essentially an SBC with quite unorthodox yet easy-to-accomplish targets. The team you need to submit must have:

Players from min. three different nationalities

Players from min. two different clubs

Max. five players from the same league

Min. one Rare item

Min. 75 OVR squad rating

Min. 22 chemistry

Price: approx. 5,000 coins

As you can see, despite TOTY Challenge 1 having a bunch of demands, it ends up costing much less than regular player SBCs. That’s only fair because you don’t get a player for completing it. You will get a Future Stars Swap Token if you solve this SBC until Feb. 6, though, which should be your second. On to the next one.

How to get FIFA 23 Future Stars Swap Token No. 3: Danny Rose

Token No. 3 is a little bit tricky because it involves buying packs. It’s not a symbolically priced pack either. The Danny Rose Token is contained within the New Year Cheer pack, which costs 80,000 FUT coins or 500 FIFA points.

That’s a steep price to pay for a single Swap Token. Thankfully, the pack has much more than that on offer. The New Year Cheer FIFA 23 pack contains 10 Gold items, with one guaranteed to have an 85+ OVR player rating. The Future Stars Swap Token comes as a free bonus of sorts.

That doesn’t change the fact that this Token is unobtainable without purchasing a pack you might not have necessarily gone for otherwise. The silver lining is that this is supposed to be a bonus Token, not counted toward the standard 30, so you should be able to skip it and still get up to a total of 30 Tokens by Feb. 17. The small risk is there, however, because the New Year Cheer offer expires on Feb. 10.

Keeping up with our FIFA 23 Future Stars Swaps tracker will ease the process of obtaining the Tokens, but remember that you also have to spend them before Feb. 17 or you’ll end up with a beautiful collection of useless FUT items.