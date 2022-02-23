TOTW 23 is available in packs in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Players can get their hands on Team of the Week (TOTW) 23 in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team today.

Every week, EA creates a new version of players who performed well in real-life games. Next week’s TOTW will replace this squad with fresh cards. You can get these cards through the FUT market or from FUT packs if you’re lucky enough.

The highest-rated players on this TOTW are a 94-rated Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich, a 92-rated Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur, an 88-rated Jadon Sancho from Manchester United, and 86-rated Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona.

FIFA players have a good chance of getting a strong card this week since the featured players are better compared to the previous TOTWs. It’s expected that the best cards will sell for a high price. If you pack a low-rated TOTW card, though, you can quick-sell it and grab almost 10,000 FUT coins.

TOTW cards are also useful, even if you get a low-rated card, for completing squad building challenges (SBCs) since many solutions require at least one TOTW card as part of the solving conditions.

Here are all of the TOTW 23 cards in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team:

First team

GK: 86-rated Alban Lafont (Nantes)

86-rated Alban Lafont (Nantes) CB: 85-rated Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea)

85-rated Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea) LB: 84-rated Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton)

84-rated Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton) LB: 84-rated Christian Günter (Freiburg)

84-rated Christian Günter (Freiburg) LM: 88-rated Jadon Sancho (Manchester United)

88-rated Jadon Sancho (Manchester United) RM: 86-rated Junya Ito (KRC Genk)

86-rated Junya Ito (KRC Genk) LM: 85-rated Iker Muniain (Athletic Club)

85-rated Iker Muniain (Athletic Club) CM: 84-rated Daniel Olmo (RB Leipzig)

84-rated Daniel Olmo (RB Leipzig) ST: 94-rated Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)

94-rated Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) ST: 92-rated Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)

92-rated Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) ST: 86-rated Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Barcelona)

Bench