The Best Starting Nation Pack to Pick in FIFA 23 FUT

In FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, every player gets to select a Starting Nation Pack while initiating the game mode, and these Packs focus on players from a particular country. There are nine Nations you can choose from, and each of them features players from the regional leagues and national squads. Choosing the right Starting Nation Pack can make a massive difference, especially when you are building a team featuring players from certain leagues.

The nine starting Nations feature top players like Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Kylian Mbappe, Pedri, Jamal Musiala, Phil Foden, Neymar, and several other iconic talents. However, you won’t get these world-class players just by opening the Starter Nation Pack. The new Chemistry system in Ultimate Team focuses on shared leagues, clubs, and nationality, so players need to think twice before picking the Starting Nation Pack in FIFA 23.

Here’s the best Starting Nation Pack to pick in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

Which Starter Nation Pack to choose in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

While you get nine different Nations to choose from, not all of them are equally strong. The Nations include England, France, Spain, Brazil, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal, and Argentina. All of these Nations have brilliant players, but you need to focus on countries with the best clubs and talents. Naturally, England is a top choice as the Premier League is home to some of the best clubs and players in the world. The English National team features some of the best youngsters in the game, like Phil Foden, Jadon Sancho, Jude Bellingham, and others.

On the other hand, Germany and Italy are two popular choices, simply because of the player’s quality. Both Nations have brilliant young players and battle-tested first-team choices. Similarly, leagues in both these countries feature players from around the world, increasing your chances of getting them in the Starter Nations Pack. Similarly, France and Spain are high-quality choices, as there are many talented players. While you won’t get the best players from the Starter Nations Pack, it is still a step toward building a good team with high chemistry.

It is important to remember that Squad Building Challenges focus heavily on Nations and specific leagues. Therefore, the idea is to pick a Starter Nation Pack that can contribute to completing SBCs. As for the Nations you should avoid, we recommend not selecting Portugal, Argentina, Brazil, and the Netherlands. Although countless top-tier talents are playing for these four Nations, it is better to select England, France, or Germany from the Starting Nations Pack in FIFA 23.