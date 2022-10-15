You can grab five player packs for completing everything.

Players can complete a new set of Marquee Matchups squad-building challenge (SBC) added to FIFA 23 Ultimate Team’s menu on Oct. 13.

This type of SBC brings weekly challenges based on real soccer’s key games. EA selects some upcoming matches and creates SBCs to reward players with tradeable FUT packs.

The solutions are a bit more complicated to complete than the average player item SBC. The squads only need a certain rating, chemistry, and players from a club or league. Marquee Matchups squads will also ask for silver cards, rare cards, or several players from the same club.

For example, the Frankfurt vs. Leverkusen squad requires a team with a total of 14 chemistry points minimum, a maximum of five different nationalities, at least one rare card, two silver players, and one player from Germany. Those who complete it will be rewarded with one premium silver players packs.

Each solution offers a different reward ranging from a small prime mixed players pack to a prime electrum players pack. You’ll have until next Thursday, Oct. 6, to complete four squads: Frankfurt vs. Leverkusen, Torino vs. Juventus, Aston Villa vs. Chelsea, and Real Madrid vs. Barcelona.

Here are all of this week’s conditions, and the rewards for each solution, to complete this Marquee Matchups SBC.

Those who complete all four squads will also receive a rare mixed players pack reward. You’ll spend around 13,150 to 15,000 FUT coins for every segment together if you build all of the SBCs from scratch.

Here are the cheapest solutions to complete Oct. 13’s Marquee Matchups right now, according to FUTBIN, a website specializing in FIFA content.

How to complete Oct. 13’s Marquee Matchups SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

