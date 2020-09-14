The best skillers in FIFA 21

All of these players have five-star skill moves in FIFA 21.

EA Sports released a list today that contains the best players with five-star skill moves in FIFA 21.

EA has been making all sorts of lists with ratings since last week. This list of best skillers can help you in almost all FIFA modes, from Ultimate Team to Career Mode, since these players know all the dribbling moves available in the game.

The best player on the list is Cristiano Ronaldo from Piemonte Calcio. The Portuguese veteran keeps reaching new milestones in real-life soccer and is also the highest-rated striker in FIFA 21. Ronaldo is just one overall rating below Lionel Messi from Barcelona, who’s qualified as a winger.

The second-best skiller on this list is Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain. The Brazilian is considered one of the best soccer players in the world alongside Ronaldo and Messi. Neymar will be one of FIFA 21‘s most dangerous players because of his five-star skill moves and weak foot.

The third best skiller in FIFA 21 is Kylian Mbappé from Paris Saint-Germain. The young star is FIFA 21‘s global cover star and the best young player in the game, which likely transforms him into the best player to buy in FIFA 21‘s Career Mode.

Here are all of the best skillers in FIFA 21, according to their overall rating (OVR). We’ve listed all the players who have a minimum of 80 overall ratings, but you can check out all of the five-star skillers on EA’s website. This list won’t take into consideration cards that will be released for FIFA 21 Ultimate Team, where several new cards are added to the game mode every week.

  1. Cristiano Ronaldo – 92 OVR
  2. Neymar – 91 OVR
  3. Kylian Mbappé – 90 OVR
  4. Ángel Di María – 87 OVR
  5. Jadon Sancho – 87 OVR
  6. Roberto Firmino – 87 OVR
  7. Paul Pogba – 86 OVR
  8. Thiago Alcântara – 85 OVR
  9. Riyad Mahrez – 85 OVR
  10. Memphis Depay – 85 OVR
  11. Hakim Ziyech – 85 OVR
  12. Marcus Rashford – 85 OVR
  13. Douglas Costa – 84 OVR
  14. Zlatan Ibrahimović – 83 OVR
  15. Marcelo – 83 OVR
  16. Wilfried Zaha – 83 OVR
  17. Martin Ødegaard – 83 OVR
  18. Philippe Coutinho – 83 OVR
  19. Ousmane Dembelé – 83 OVR
  20. Quincy Promes – 82 OVR
  21. Marlos – 81 OVR
  22. Salvio – 81 OVR
  23. João Félix – 81 OVR
  24. Xherdan Shaqiri – 81 OVR
  25. Juan Cuadrado – 81 OVR
  26. Franck Ribéry – 81 OVR
  27. Nani – 80 OVR
  28. Vinícius Júnior – 80 OVR
  29. David Neres – 80 OVR
  30. Simon Bernardeschi – 80 OVR
  31. Allan Saint-Maximin – 80 OVR
  32. Gelson Martins – 80 OVR