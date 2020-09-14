Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports Image via EA Sports

EA Sports released a list today that contains the best players with five-star skill moves in FIFA 21.

EA has been making all sorts of lists with ratings since last week. This list of best skillers can help you in almost all FIFA modes, from Ultimate Team to Career Mode, since these players know all the dribbling moves available in the game.

The best player on the list is Cristiano Ronaldo from Piemonte Calcio. The Portuguese veteran keeps reaching new milestones in real-life soccer and is also the highest-rated striker in FIFA 21. Ronaldo is just one overall rating below Lionel Messi from Barcelona, who’s qualified as a winger.

The second-best skiller on this list is Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain. The Brazilian is considered one of the best soccer players in the world alongside Ronaldo and Messi. Neymar will be one of FIFA 21‘s most dangerous players because of his five-star skill moves and weak foot.

The third best skiller in FIFA 21 is Kylian Mbappé from Paris Saint-Germain. The young star is FIFA 21‘s global cover star and the best young player in the game, which likely transforms him into the best player to buy in FIFA 21‘s Career Mode.

Here are all of the best skillers in FIFA 21, according to their overall rating (OVR). We’ve listed all the players who have a minimum of 80 overall ratings, but you can check out all of the five-star skillers on EA’s website. This list won’t take into consideration cards that will be released for FIFA 21 Ultimate Team, where several new cards are added to the game mode every week.