Here are some great players to sign if you enjoy the Career Mode in FIFA.

EA Sports released a list that contains the best under-21 talents in FIFA 21 today.

The gaming company has been revealing player ratings since last week. This list of the best young soccer players will be useful for those who like playing FIFA‘s Career Mode, in which you choose a club to play as its manager and can sign players.

The best player on the list is Kylian Mbappé from Paris Saint-Germain. The 21-year-old is already one of soccer’s brightest stars, having helped France win the 2018 FIFA World Cup and Monaco and Paris Saint-Germain win the Ligue 1. Mbappé is also the third-best striker in FIFA 21 in general with his 90-rated card.

The second best youngster has also won relevant tournaments already. Trent Alexander-Arnold is 21 years old and helped Liverpool win the UEFA Champions League in the 2018-19 season and the Premier League in 2019-20. Arnold is also the best full-back in FIFA 21.

Jadon Sancho hasn’t won important tournaments like Mbappé and Arnold, but don’t sleep on his talent. Sancho is just 20 years old and has become one of Borussia Dortmund’s best playmakers in the last 10 years. He’ll be an 87-rated player in FIFA 21, just like Arnold.

Here are the best young players in FIFA 21. This list won’t take into consideration cards that will be released for FIFA 21 Ultimate Team, where several new cards are added to the game mode every week.