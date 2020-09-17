Players with the highest potential rating in FIFA 21 Career Mode

Real Madrid and Barcelona are the clubs with most best potential players in FIFA 21.

EA Sports released a list yesterday that contains the 20 players that can have a top-tier rating in FIFA 21 Career Mode.

EA has been making all sorts of lists with ratings since last week. The Career Mode in FIFA 21 will be significantly different than it was in FIFA 20, because EA has added new features. This is the game mode where players can act as managers of their favorite club. Part of your role as a manager is to develop players so they can have a higher overall rating (OVR).

Kylian Mbappé is—without any surprise—the player with the highest potential OVR (95) in Career Mode. The Paris Saint-Germain star starts the game with 90 OVR, which already makes him one of the best players in the game from the beginning. Mbappé is also FIFA 21’s global cover star and the best young player in the game.

There are four players close to Mbappé when it’s about the highest potential OVR: Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund, Kai Havertz from Chelsea, João Félix from Atlético Madrid, and Vinícius Júnior from Real Madrid. All of these players have a 93 potential OVR.

Below these players, there are five names that will have a 92 potential overall in FIFA 21 Career Mode, including Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool, Erling Braut Håland from Borussia Dortmund, Matthijs de Ligt from Piemonte Calcio, Gianluigi Donnarumma from Milan, and Lautaro Martínez from Internazionale.

Here are the 20 players with the best potential OVR in FIFA 21 Career Mode. Bear in mind that those players will be significantly more difficult for you to sign than older players.