New FUT Freeze cards arrive in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team through FUT packs

EA Sports added five new FUT Freeze cards to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today. The FUT Freeze promotion changes players’ positions and boosts their stats accordingly. And it’s no different with these new cards because all players had their positions changed.

The cards are available through FUT packs for a limited time. EA hasn’t specified how long the new cards will around for, but you can expect to find them for the next couple of days if you’re lucky. You can earn FUT packs by playing certain game modes, such as Squad Battles, Friendlies, Division Rivals, FUT Champions, and the FUT Draft.

5 new #FUTFreeze❄ items have now joined the #RTTF Team 3 in packs. Login to #FUT21 to learn morehttps://t.co/wsLqd2asPc — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) December 22, 2020

There are already several FUT Freeze cards in the game that players can get by completing objectives and Squad Building Challenges (SBC), such as Adama Traoré from Wolverhampton, Kevin Volland from Monaco, and Konrad Laimer from Leipzig. Here are the five new FUT Freeze cards added to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team today:

Robin Gosens 85-rated (Atalanta)

Álex Moreno 84-rated (Real Betis)

Ousmane Dembélé 86-rated (Barcelona)

Allan Saint-Maximin 89-rated (Newcastle)

Giorgio Chiellini 89-rated (Juventus)

FUT Freeze Gosens was changed from a left midfielder to a center back and is the card that received the fewest stat changes. EA increased most of his skills when compared to his 82-rated gold version card, including Defending (+6), Passing (+4), Dribbling (+4), and Physical (+4), but kept his Pace untouched and decreased his Shooting (-4).

FUT Freeze Álex Moreno received huge improvements to his stats when compared to his 77-rated gold version. His Physical (+14), Defending (+12), and Passing (+10) were greatly increased while he assumes a new position as a right-back instead of a left-back.

EA changed FUT Freeze Dmebélé’s position from a left-wing to a striker and modified most of his stats, mainly boosting his Physical (+17) and Shooting (+7) skills when compared to his 83-rated gold version card.

Saint-Maximin received his second special card with this promotion and saw a huge increase to his Physical (+14) and Shooting (+11) when comparing this version to his 80-rated gold card. His Passing (+4), Defending (+3), and Pace (+1) also received minor changes.

Finally, FUT Freeze Chiellini received improvements to almost all of his skills when compared to his 87-rated gold version card, including his Shooting (+19), Passing (+18), Pace (+14), Dribbling (+12), and Physical (+6). Despite the huge changes to his stats, FUT Freeze Chiellini still isn’t the best card because all of his skills are under 90 ratings.

The best players added today are Saint-Maximin and Dembélé since they fit the current meta of Ultimate Team, which demands Pace, Dribbling, and a strong week foot plus five-star skill moves.