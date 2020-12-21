How to complete the FUT Freeze Laimer SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

You only have this week to get this card.

EA Sports added an 85-rated FUT Freeze version of Konrad Laimer from Leipzig to FIFA 21 today. This item will be available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

This is Laimer’s first special card in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. EA has changed his position from center defensive midfielder to right back and upgraded all of his stats when you compare this card to his 82-rated gold version, including Physical (+9), Pace (+6), Passing (+5), Shooting (+4), Dribbling (+3), and Defending (+3). You’ll have until Dec. 26 to get this card.

Central Defender ➡️ Right Back



A new #FUTFreeze❄️ Squad Building Challenge is available now in #FUT21 pic.twitter.com/ogfSEBCGF4 — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) December 21, 2020

FUT Freeze Laimer costs around 155,350 FUT coins on PlayStation 4 and has a higher price on Xbox One (162,750) and PC (177,650). EA didn’t give Laimer too much of a boost considering the change in position but he’s become a more balanced card with high Pace and lower Shooting skills. You can apply the anchor chemistry style to increase his Defending (+7), Physical (+7), and Pace (+5) even more.

If you want to complete the FUT Freeze Laimer SBC, you’ll need to build two squads: RB Leipzig and Bundesliga. The first requires an 83-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Leipzig. The second squad asks for an 85-rated team with 70 chemistry minimum and one player from Bundesliga.

Since Laimer is an Austrian player, you don’t have many options to use with him besides David Alaba from Bayern Munich and Marcel Sabitzer from RB Leipzig. We recommend completing this SBC only if you plan to use a Bundesliga squad in your Ultimate Team. You can link him with other cards, though, such as Team of the Group Stage (TOTGS) Joshua Kimmich from Bayern Munich and Record Breaker Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the FUT Freeze Laimer SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

RB Leipzig

GK: Wil Trapp 83-rated (Inter Miami)

Wil Trapp 83-rated (Inter Miami) CB: Sven Bender 81-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)

Sven Bender 81-rated (Bayer Leverkusen) CB: Matthias Ginter 82-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach)

Matthias Ginter 82-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach) CB: Jérôme Boateng 82-rated (Bayern Munich)

Jérôme Boateng 82-rated (Bayern Munich) LM: Eden Hazard 83-rated (Real Madrid)

Eden Hazard 83-rated (Real Madrid) CM: Marcel Sabitzer 83-rated (Leipzig)

Marcel Sabitzer 83-rated (Leipzig) CM: Renato Augusto 83-rated (Beijing Guoan)

Renato Augusto 83-rated (Beijing Guoan) RM: Paulinho 83-rated (Guangzhou Evergrande)

Paulinho 83-rated (Guangzhou Evergrande) LF : Roman Bürki 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

: Roman Bürki 84-rated (Borussia Dortmund) RF: Oscar 83-rated (Shangai SIPG)

Oscar 83-rated (Shangai SIPG) ST: Marko Arnautović 82-rated (Shangai SIPG)

Serie A