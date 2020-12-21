How to complete FUT Freeze Adama Traoré SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added an 84-rated FUT Freeze version of Adama Traoré from Wolverhampton to FIFA 21 on Saturday, Dec. 19. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

This is Adama’s first special card in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. EA has also changed his position from a right-winger to a left-back. EA massively increased his Defending (+42) skill and some of his other stats, including Passing (+7), Shooting (+6), and Physical (+4) when you compare this card to his 85-rated gold version. He also maintained his Pace at 96 and Dribbling at 86. You’ll have until Dec. 26 to get this card.

Attack 🔄 Defence



A new #FUTFreeze❄️ Player Squad Building Challenge is now live in #FUT21 pic.twitter.com/4qQ7Oxwaki — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) December 19, 2020

FUT Freeze Adama costs around 208,750 FUT coins on PlayStation 4, 208,700 on Xbox One, and 236,400 on PC. EA made him a well-rounded card by upgrading his Defending skill. It’s up to you to decide how you want to play with this card, though. If you want to use FUT Freeze Adama as a full back, you should apply the sentinel chemistry style to elevate his defensive and physical skills even more.

If you want to complete the FUT Freeze Adama SBC, you’ll need to build two squads: Wolves and Premier League. The first requires an 83-rated squad with 80 chemistry minimum, one Inform, and at least one player from Wolverhampton. The second squad asks for an 86-rated team with 65 chemistry minimum and one player from the Premier League.

You can link FUT Freeze Adama easily because there are dozens of options available in the Premier League or even Spanish players. You can use FUT Freeze Adama alongside defenders such as any version of Virgil van Dijk from Liverpool and Sergio Ramos 90-rated Inform from Real Madrid.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the FUT Freeze Adama Traoré SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

Wolves

GK: Koen Casteels 83-rated (VfL Wolfsburg)

Koen Casteels 83-rated (VfL Wolfsburg) CB: Dedryck Boyata 81-rated (Hertha Berlin)

Dedryck Boyata 81-rated (Hertha Berlin) CB: Leander Dendoncker 78-rated (Wolverhampton)

Leander Dendoncker 78-rated (Wolverhampton) CB: Jan Vertonghen 83-rated (Benfica)

Jan Vertonghen 83-rated (Benfica) LM: Eden Hazard 83-rated (Real Madrid)

Eden Hazard 83-rated (Real Madrid) CM: Éver Banega 83-rated (Al-Shabab)

Éver Banega 83-rated (Al-Shabab) CM: Blaise Matuidi 83-rated (Inter Miami)

Blaise Matuidi 83-rated (Inter Miami) RM: Jesús Corona 84-rated (Porto)

Jesús Corona 84-rated (Porto) LW : Filip Kostić 83-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt)

: Filip Kostić 83-rated (Eintracht Frankfurt) RW: Carlos Vela 83-rated (Los Angeles FC)

Carlos Vela 83-rated (Los Angeles FC) ST: Gonzalo Higuaín 83-rated (Inter Miami)

Premier League