How to complete FUT Freeze Volland objectives in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports added a FUT Freeze 86-rated version of Kevin Volland from Monaco to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team’s objectives menu today.

Volland is a part of the first set of the FUT Freeze cards, making this his second special version in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. The FUT Freeze cards were launched on Dec. 11 to mark the holiday season.

The central defender you never even knew you needed 🧐



A new #FUTFreeze❄️ Player is now unlockable through Objectives in #FUT21 pic.twitter.com/l03G6PN8j5 — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) December 18, 2020

Volland’s position was changed from a striker to a center-back, so his Defending skills were massively increased (+43) while decreasing his Shooting (-20) when compared to his gold version. Volland’s other stats were slightly changed as well, including Pace (+9), Physical (+3), and Passing (+2).

All of FUT Freeze Volland’s objectives have to be completed in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece. You have to win matches for only one of the five tasks, though, so it shouldn’t be too difficult to complete every objective in two weeks.

You’ll have until Dec. 28 to complete all of FUT Freeze Kevin Volland’s objectives and earn the card. Here are the five objectives you’ll need to complete to earn FUT Freeze Volland.