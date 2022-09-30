Is Liga MX in FIFA 23?

Every FIFA edition includes several real-life players, nations, and clubs for players to play with and build their dream teams. EA has to negotiate licenses for each club, player, and league so they can be used in the game. And sometimes, some licenses don’t get renewed.

That’s the case for the Mexican Liga MX, which won’t be in FIFA 23. The league announced that it now has an exclusivity deal with eFootball, formerly known as Pro Evolution Soccer, developed by the Japanese company Konami.

La LIGA BBVA MX y KONAMI, empresa japonesa líder en videojuegos, anuncian histórico acuerdo de exclusividad para la franquicia de eFootball

Without Liga MX, the game will lose 56 teams, including clubs such as America, Cruz Azul, Guadalajara, and Toluca. There are still 700 clubs across 30 different leagues, around 19,000 players, and 100 stadiums in FIFA 23 for players to choose from.

In some cases, EA changes the name of clubs, which has happened with the Italian club Juventus. Juventus was named Piemonte Calcio for three years, also because of exclusivity with Konami. But it’s now back under EA.

Another league that left FIFA 23 was the Japanese J-League while adding the English FA Women’s Super League, French Division 1 Arkema, Italian Serie B, and English Vanarama National League.