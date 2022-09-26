You know how the deal goes: a major gaming title launches and there are immediate issues. Technically, FIFA 23 doesn’t release for three more days, but players are currently enjoying the pre-release trial period. Or are they?

Turns out not everyone is permitted to play FIFA 23. The 10-hour trial period was supposed to give EA Play Pro profile owners an early glimpse into EA’s newest sports title. Alas, the new anti-cheat system is making that mighty difficult for a lot of players.

When attempting to boot FIFA 23, an error message that secure boost is not enabled on the system will appear. You may think that simply enabling secure boost would solve the problem, but you should know by now that nothing in gaming is that easy.

How to solve the anti-cheat secure boot error in FIFA 23

A universal solution to the issue is yet to be found. There is one that seems to work for the larger portion of strugglers, though. To make FIFA 23 boot properly, you have to run the Origin app as administrator and do the same for the FIFA 23 .exe file, too.

It’s very important to understand that your first FIFA 23 boot after applying the above solution will take unnaturally long, even on high-end systems. Don’t immediately assume that the game is frozen on the start screen. Wait it out for at least a minute and possibly more if your PC configuration is beginning to show its age.

If the game is still stuck in one place, then you can accept the bad news that it hasn’t worked. The only thing we have left in that case is our deepest condolences.