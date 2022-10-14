How to play FIFA 23 World Cup mode early

FIFA 23 dropped on Sept. 27, scratching that fresh football itch fans couldn’t reach for almost a year. The title is the last iteration in EA’s franchise and looked to build upon the already solid base its predecessors had.

And now, players have found a sneaky way to get into the World Cup mode in FIFA 23, letting users go wild with one of the most celebrated aspects of football early.

The World Cup version of the game has been around since its conception. The game mode or actual video game title, allows players to pick whatever country they want in their quest to make the grand final.

Twitter user and FIFA fanatic, FUT Mentor, found a way to get into the highly anticipated FIFA 23 World Cup mode, despite the activity not being released.

How to access FIFA 23 World Cup Mode on PS5 ✅🫡 pic.twitter.com/A0yRf9WXCr — FUT Mentor (@FUTMentor) October 12, 2022

How do I access World Cup Mode in FIFA 23?

It’s a super simple method, with a short list of instructions that’ll get you playing World Cup mode in no time.

When you’re already in FIFA 23, press the PlayStation button.

Find multiplayer activities.

Scroll down until you find FIFA World Cup.

Start the Activity.

Then press the O button.

Consider yourself in. The FIFA 23 game mode lets players choose between 48 teams, allowing users to play as whatever country they desire.

Unfortunately, some players are reporting this has been patched. It’s always worth a test, of course, otherwise, EA will release the World Cup mode soon enough.