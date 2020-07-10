How to complete Summer Heat David Luiz SBC in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

David Luiz isn't playing that well lately, but he still earned another amazing version in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team.

EA Sports introduced a Summer Heat 94-rated edition of David Luiz from Arsenal today, which is available by completing a set of squad-building challenges (SBC) in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team.

This is David Luiz’s third special card released this year and by far the most complete. This Summer Heat SBC was inspired by David Luiz’s 90-rated Flashback version, which was released in January. It’ll be available for the rest of the FIFA 20 Ultimate Team cycle, which means you can slowly craft cards toward it.

Summer Heat David Luiz is a card that perfectly fits the current FUT meta since his defensive skills are impeccable and his Pace is great. EA has given David Luiz a significant boost in Pace (+5), Physical (+6), and Passing (+5) compared to his 90-rated Flashback version. Although his Accelaration (84) isn’t great at this stage of the game, you can easily fix it with an appropriate chemistry style, such as the shadow. With the shadow chemistry style, Summer Heat David Luiz will have 99 Pace and Defending.

FUT Summer Heat Fan Favorite David Luiz SBChttps://t.co/ovI2fPHREw pic.twitter.com/869SF50nk3 — FUTBIN (@FUTBIN) July 10, 2020

This SBC costs around 625,000 FUT coins on Xbox One, 650,000 FUT coins on PlayStation 4, and 685,000 FUT coins on PC, which makes Summer Heat David Luiz an expensive card. But it might be worth it to complete it if you have a reasonable amount of FUT coins left on your account due to Summer Heat David Luiz’s amazing stats. There are also plenty of quality players to use around Summer Heat David Luiz to get weak or strong links.

Here are some cheaper options since you’ll be spending a reasonable amount of coins to complete Summer Heat David Luiz: Team of the Season So Far (TOTSSF) Trent Alexander-Arnold 95-rated from Liverpool, TOTSSF Paulinho 95-rated from Guangzhou Evergrande, TOTSSF Marquinhos 94-rated from Paris Saint-Germain, and TOTSSF Jordan Henderson 94-rated from Liverpool.

Summer Heat David Luiz SBC requires you to turn in five different squads. The first one is an 82-rated with 75 chemistry minimum and at least one player from Arsenal. The second squad must be an 84-rated one with 75 chemistry minimum and at least one Brazilian player. The third solution requires an 88-rated squad with 55 chemistry minimum and at least one Premier League player. The fourth squad needs to be another 88-rated squad with 55 chemistry minimum. The final solution requires 11 players with five chemistry minimum.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete Summer Heat David Luiz SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

Arsenal

GK: Odisseas Vlachodimos 80-rated (Benfica)

Odisseas Vlachodimos 80-rated (Benfica) LB: Rafa 82-rated (Benfica)

Rafa 82-rated (Benfica) CB: Rúben Dias 80-rated (Benfica)

Rúben Dias 80-rated (Benfica) CB: Sebástian Coates 82-rated (Sporting)

Sebástian Coates 82-rated (Sporting) RB: André Almeida 81-rated (Benfica)

André Almeida 81-rated (Benfica) CDM: João Mário 81-rated (Lokomotiv Moscow)

João Mário 81-rated (Lokomotiv Moscow) CDM: Julian Weigl 80-rated (Benfica)

Julian Weigl 80-rated (Benfica) LM: Granit Xhaka 81-rated (Arsenal)

Granit Xhaka 81-rated (Arsenal) RM: Pizzi 84-rated (Benfica)

Pizzi 84-rated (Benfica) CAM: Mesut Özil 84-rated (Arsenal)

Mesut Özil 84-rated (Arsenal) ST: Eran Zahavi 81-rated (Guangzhou R&F)

Brazil

GK: Iker Casillas 83-rated (Porto)

Iker Casillas 83-rated (Porto) LB: Giuliano 82-rated (Al-Nassr)

Giuliano 82-rated (Al-Nassr) CB: Raúl Michel 79-rated (Braga)

Raúl Michel 79-rated (Braga) CB: Sebástian Coates 82-rated (Sporting)

Sebástian Coates 82-rated (Sporting) RB: André Almeida 81-rated (Benfica)

André Almeida 81-rated (Benfica) CDM: Danilo Pereira 83-rated (Porto)

Danilo Pereira 83-rated (Porto) LM: Benjamin Lecomte 82-rated (AS Monaco)

Benjamin Lecomte 82-rated (AS Monaco) RM: Pizzi 84-rated (Benfica)

Pizzi 84-rated (Benfica) CAM: Anthony Lopes 85-rated (Lyon)

Anthony Lopes 85-rated (Lyon) ST: Mauro Icardi 85-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

Mauro Icardi 85-rated (Paris Saint-Germain) ST: Edinson Cavani 88-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

Premier League

GK: Iker Casillas 83-rated (Porto)

Iker Casillas 83-rated (Porto) LB: Marc-André ter Stegen 91-rated (Barcelona)

Marc-André ter Stegen 91-rated (Barcelona) CB: Wilfred Ndidi 87-rated (Leicester City)

Wilfred Ndidi 87-rated (Leicester City) CB: Pepe 84-rated (Porto)

Pepe 84-rated (Porto) RB: Pizzi 84-rated (Benfica)

Pizzi 84-rated (Benfica) CDM: Mesut Özil 84-rated (Arsenal)

Mesut Özil 84-rated (Arsenal) LM: David de Gea 89-rated (Manchester United)

David de Gea 89-rated (Manchester United) CM: David Silva 89-rated (Manchester City)

David Silva 89-rated (Manchester City) CM: Georginio Wijnaldum 85-rated (Liverpool)

Georginio Wijnaldum 85-rated (Liverpool) RM: Alisson 89-rated (Liverpool)

Alisson 89-rated (Liverpool) ST: Sergio Agüero 89-rated (Manchester City)

88-rated squad

GK: Iker Casillas 83-rated (Porto)

Iker Casillas 83-rated (Porto) LB: Alex Telles 87-rated (Porto)

Alex Telles 87-rated (Porto) CB: Pepe 84-rated (Porto)

Pepe 84-rated (Porto) CB: Pizzi 84-rated (Benfica)

Pizzi 84-rated (Benfica) RB: Marc-André ter Stegen 91-rated (Barcelona)

Marc-André ter Stegen 91-rated (Barcelona) CM: David Silva 89-rated (Manchester City)

David Silva 89-rated (Manchester City) CM: Georginio Wijnaldum 85-rated (Liverpool)

Georginio Wijnaldum 85-rated (Liverpool) CM: Joshua Kimmich 89-rated (Bayern Munich)

Joshua Kimmich 89-rated (Bayern Munich) LW: David de Gea 89-rated (Manchester United)

David de Gea 89-rated (Manchester United) RW: Marek Hamšík 84-rated (Dalian Yifang)

Marek Hamšík 84-rated (Dalian Yifang) ST: Alisson 89-rated (Liverpool)

Mixed squad