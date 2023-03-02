An 88-rated Showdown version of Wout Weghorst is now available in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team for those who complete a themed squad-building challenge (SBC).

Weghorst will face Elliott each other in the Manchester United vs. Liverpool match, and because of that, both received a Showdown version for players to pick who will win the real-life game and receive a +2 overall in-game upgrade on top of this boosted card.

Weghorst has high skill ratings ranging from 87 to 94, except for his 60-rated Defending. He already has an 87-rated Winter Wildcards version, but compared to his 79-rated gold card, his Pace (+27), Passing (+20), and Dribbling (+18) received the main upgrades.

To get this Showdown Weghorst card, you’ll need to turn in three different squads: Manchester United, Top Form, and 87-rated Squad. Here are each of the conditions and the respective rewards for these squads:

SBC Conditions Reward Manchester United 83-rated squad with at least one player from Manchester United. Small gold players pack Top Form 85-rated squad that has no less than one TOTW player. Prime mixed players pack 87-rated Squad A squad with 87 points of rating minimum. Small rare gold players pack

You’ll spend around 368,350 FUT coins on the available consoles and 390,100 on PC if you build these three squads from scratch. This Showdown SBC will expire once the real-life match is over, on March 5, so you only have three days to complete it.

Here’s the list of the cheapest solutions to complete the Showdown Wout Weghorst SBC at the time of writing in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

How to complete Showdown Weghorst SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Manchester United

GK: 84-rated Jadon Sancho (Manchester United)

84-rated Jadon Sancho (Manchester United) LB: 84-rated Dušan Tadić (Ajax)

84-rated Dušan Tadić (Ajax) CB: 82-rated Manuel Locatelli (Juventus)

82-rated Manuel Locatelli (Juventus) CB: 81-rated Marc Bartra (Trabzonspor)

81-rated Marc Bartra (Trabzonspor) RB: 81-rated Dejan Kulusevski (Tottenham Hotspur)

81-rated Dejan Kulusevski (Tottenham Hotspur) CDM: 81-rated Palhinha (Fulham)

81-rated Palhinha (Fulham) CDM: 84-rated Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa)

84-rated Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa) CAM: 83-rated Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

83-rated Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers) CAM: 82-rated Iñigo Martínez (Atheltic Club)

82-rated Iñigo Martínez (Atheltic Club) CAM: 83-rated David Silva (Real Sociedade)

83-rated David Silva (Real Sociedade) ST: 82-rated Álex Remiro (Real Sociedad)

Top Form

GK: 86-rated José María Giménez (Atlético de Madrid)

86-rated José María Giménez (Atlético de Madrid) CB: 83-rated John Stones (Manchester City)

83-rated John Stones (Manchester City) CB: 84-rated Lucas Hernández (Bayern Munich)

84-rated Lucas Hernández (Bayern Munich) CB: 86-rated Rulebreaker Jesús Nava (Sevilla)

86-rated Rulebreaker Jesús Nava (Sevilla) CDM: 84-rated Dušan Tadić (Ajax)

84-rated Dušan Tadić (Ajax) CDM: 83-rated Unai Simón (Athletic Club)

83-rated Unai Simón (Athletic Club) LM: 84-rated Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa)

84-rated Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa) RM: 86-rated TOTW Riccardo Orsolini (Bologna)

86-rated TOTW Riccardo Orsolini (Bologna) CAM: 86-rated TOTW Martin Braithwaite (RCD Espanyol)

86-rated TOTW Martin Braithwaite (RCD Espanyol) ST: 83-rated Pau Torres (Villarreal)

83-rated Pau Torres (Villarreal) ST: 83-rated David Silva (Real Sociedad)

87-rated Squad