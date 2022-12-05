How to complete Showdown Ferrán Torres SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

EA added an 86-rated Showdown version of Ferrán Torres from Barcelona to FIFA 23 Ultimate Team on Dec. 3. Players can get this card by completing a themed squad-building challenge (SBC) in-game.

Showdown SBCs offer two players who will face each other in real life in the next few days. In this case, Torres will play against Hakim Ziyech in the Morocco vs. Spain World Cup match, with Torres representing Spain, on Dec. 6. The player from the winning nation will get a +2 overall in-game upgrade on top of this boosted version.

Compared to Torres’ original 82-rated gold version, the devs generally increased his Physical (+6), Shooting (+5), Passing (+4), Pace (+4), Dribbling (+4), and Defending (+3) for this Showdown card. All of his skills now range from 73 to 88, except for his 38-rated Defending.

If you wish to get Showdown Torres, you’ll have to turn in three squads: Top Form, LaLiga, and Spain. Here are the conditions and rewards for each segment:

SBC Conditions Reward Top Form 82-rated squad with at least one TOTW (Inform) card. Gold pack LaLiga 83-rated squad that has no less than two players with an overall rating of 85 points minimum, and one player from LaLiga. Premium gold pack Spain 84-rated squad with at least two players with an overall rating of 86 points minimum, and one Spanish player. Gold players pack

Building these three segments will cost you around 81,200 to 84,650 FUT coins depending on which platform you play on. The SBC will be available until the Morocco vs. Spain match is over, so you have until Dec. 6 to build everything.

You can use the available time to craft some cards and use your fodder cards to spend the least amount of FUT coins as possible.

Here’s the cheapest solution at the moment to complete Showdown Ferrán Torres SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

Top Form

GK: 83-rated Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur)

83-rated Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur) CB: 83-rated Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City)

83-rated Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City) CB: 83-rated Gregor Kobel (Borussia Dortmund)

83-rated Gregor Kobel (Borussia Dortmund) CB: 81-rated Chris Smalling (Roma)

81-rated Chris Smalling (Roma) LM: 80-rated Leandro Paredes (Juventus)

80-rated Leandro Paredes (Juventus) CM: 83-rated Jorge Resurrección (Atlético de Madrid)

83-rated Jorge Resurrección (Atlético de Madrid) CM: 81-rated Guido Rodríguez (Real Betis)

81-rated Guido Rodríguez (Real Betis) RM: 79-rated Arkadiusz Milik (Juventus)

79-rated Arkadiusz Milik (Juventus) LW: 80-rated Nikola Milenković (Fiorentina)

80-rated Nikola Milenković (Fiorentina) RW: 82-rated Sebastián Coates (Sporting CP)

82-rated Sebastián Coates (Sporting CP) ST: 79-rated TOTW Ola Toivonen (Malmó FF)

LaLiga

GK: 80-rated Matteo Darmian (Internazionale)

80-rated Matteo Darmian (Internazionale) LB: 79-rated Arkadiusz Milik (Juventus)

79-rated Arkadiusz Milik (Juventus) CB: 83-rated Fabián Peña (Paris Saint-Germain)

83-rated Fabián Peña (Paris Saint-Germain) CB: 83-rated Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City)

83-rated Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City) RB: 81-rated Chris Smalling (Roma)

81-rated Chris Smalling (Roma) LM: 81-rated Guido Rodríguez (Real Betis)

81-rated Guido Rodríguez (Real Betis) CM: 83-rated Ronald Araujo (Barcelona)

83-rated Ronald Araujo (Barcelona) CM: 85-rated Aubameyang (Chelsea)

85-rated Aubameyang (Chelsea) RM: 81-rated Lucas Ocampos (Ajax)

81-rated Lucas Ocampos (Ajax) CF: 83-rated Kasper Schmeichel (OGC Nice)

83-rated Kasper Schmeichel (OGC Nice) ST: 85-rated Iago Aspas (RC Celta)

Spain