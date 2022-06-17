How to complete Shapeshifters Felipe Anderson SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

FIFA 22 players can get a 94-rated Shapeshifters Felipe Anderson from Lazio in Ultimate Team today. This special card is available as a reward for completing a squad-building challenge (SBC).

The Shapeshifters promotion gives a new perspective to how players can perform in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team by offering cards with new positions and upgraded stats. This new card can give your team a fresh and different feel.

Because of the promotion, Anderson’s position was changed from a left-midfielder to a right-winger. EA increased his Physical (+24), Defending (+20), Shooting (+19), Passing (+18), Dribbling (+15), and Pace (+14) when compared to his 78-rated gold version.

If you use this card on your team, you can apply the marksman chemistry style to further improve Anderson’s Physical (+5), Shooting (+4), and Dribbling (+2). Doing so will maximize his Finishing, Ball Control, and Dribbling stats.

You’ll have to turn in two squads to complete this SBC: Brazil and Serie A TIM. The first segment asks for an 84-rated squad with 60 chemistry minimum, at least one TOTS or a TOTW (Inform) card, and one Brazilian player. The second one must be an 86-rated team with 55 chemistry minimum, at least one TOTS or a TOTW (Inform) card, plus one player from Serie A.

This Shapeshifters SBC will cost players around 177,200 to 191,650 FUT coins across all available platforms. Those who complete both squads will also receive a small rare gold players pack and a mega pack on top of the Shapeshifter Anderson card.

This SBC will be available until June 24. Here’s the cheapest solution at time of writing to complete the Shapeshifters Felipe Anderson SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

Brazil

GK: 84-rated David De Gea (Manchester United)

84-rated David De Gea (Manchester United) LB: 84-rated André Silva (RB Leipzig)

84-rated André Silva (RB Leipzig) CB: 83-rated Joel Matip (Liverpool)

83-rated Joel Matip (Liverpool) CB: 85-rated Thiago Silva (Chelsea)

85-rated Thiago Silva (Chelsea) RB: 84-rated TOTW Jack Harrison (Leeds United)

84-rated TOTW Jack Harrison (Leeds United) LM: 84-rated Iago Aspas (Celta)

84-rated Iago Aspas (Celta) CM: 83-rated Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur)

83-rated Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur) RM: 83-rated Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

83-rated Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers) CAM: 82-rated Christian Eriksen (Brentford)

82-rated Christian Eriksen (Brentford) CAM: 85-rated Roberto Firmino (Liverpool)

85-rated Roberto Firmino (Liverpool) ST: 83-rated Wout Weghorst (Burnley)

Serie A TIM