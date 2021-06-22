How to complete Scotland Nation Players SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

You only have to complete the squads of the players you want.

EA Sports has added a new set of squad-building challenges (SBCs) to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team that will reward players who complete it with three new Festival of FUTball versions of players: 90-rated Callum McGregor from Celtic, 91-rated Ryan Fraser from Newcastle United, and 92-rated Kieran Tierney from Arsenal.

You’ll have to turn in one squad per player, but you’re not obligated to complete all three if you don’t want to. If you only want Fraser and Tierney, for example, all you have to do is complete their two respective segments. But if you complete all three, you’ll be rewarded with a prime gold players pack.

All the items from the Scotland Nation Players SBC are untradeable, which means you can’t sell the special cards or the items you get from the pack on the FUT market to make a profit. The SBC will be available until next Tuesday, June 29 at 12pm CT.

This is McGregor’s first special card in this FIFA 21 Ultimate Team cycle. His only other version was a 77-rated silver one. EA upgraded his Defending (+18), Passing (+15), Physical (+14), Dribbling (+13), Shooting (+12), and Pace (+6). If you apply the anchor chemistry style, it will enhance his Pace, Defending, and Physical stats even further.

This is also the first special card that Fraser has received in this edition of FIFA. EA mainly boosted his Physical (+17), Shooting (+17), Passing (12), and Pace (+9) when you compare this Festival of FUTball 92-rated card with Fraser’s 79-rated gold card.

The most recommended chemistry style for this card is the marksman since it’ll maximize several of his stats, such as Finishing, Long Shots, and Ball Control. This chemistry style will generally boost his Dribbling, Shooting, and Physical skills.

As for Tierney, he has previously received two Inform versions and the latest 84-rated Inform card was released on March 17. EA has enhanced his Passing (+18), Dribbling (+17), Shooting (+16), Defending (+14), Pace (+9), and Physical (+9) when you compare his 92-rated Festival of FUTball card with his regular 78-rated gold card. The most appropriate chemistry style for him is arguably the anchor, which will boost his Pace, Defending, and Physical stats even more and maximize all of his Pace stats and his Jumping.

The best part of this Scotland Nation Players SBC is that you can link all three players together if you have a couple of Icon players on your squad. EA is asking for an 84-rated squad with 70 chemistry minimum squad for McGregor. To earn Fraser, you’ll have to turn in an 85-rated team with a minimum of 70 chemistry and at least one player from the Premier League. Tierney, on the other hand, is the most expensive. His segment asks for an 88-rated team with 55 chemistry minimum and at least one player from the Premier League.

McGregor’s segment costs around 80,000 FUT coins on console and 90,000 on PC. Fraser’s will run you around 130,000 FUT coins on console and 135,000 FUT coins on PC, while Tierney’s costs around 250,000 FUT coins on console and 300,000 FUT coins on PC if you build them all from scratch. If you complete all three, you should spend around 480,000 FUT coins on console or 530,000 FUT coins if you’re on PC.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the Scotland Nation Players SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team right now, according to FUTBIN.

Callum McGregor

GK: Gianluigi Donnarumma 85-rated (Milan)

Gianluigi Donnarumma 85-rated (Milan) LB: Nicolás Tagliafico 84-rated (Ajax)

Nicolás Tagliafico 84-rated (Ajax) CB: Daley Blind 88-rated (Ajax)

Daley Blind 88-rated (Ajax) CB: Leonardo Bonucci 85-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Leonardo Bonucci 85-rated (Piemonte Calcio) RB: Marco Verratti 86-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

Marco Verratti 86-rated (Paris Saint-Germain) CDM: Éver Banega 83-rated (Al-Shabab)

Éver Banega 83-rated (Al-Shabab) CDM: Aaron Ramsey 82-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Aaron Ramsey 82-rated (Piemonte Calcio) CAM: Oscar Emboaba 83-rated (Shanghai SIPG)

Oscar Emboaba 83-rated (Shanghai SIPG) CAM: Renato Augusto 83-rated (Beijing Guoan)

Renato Augusto 83-rated (Beijing Guoan) CAM: Anderson Talisca 82-rated (Guangzhou Evergrande)

Anderson Talisca 82-rated (Guangzhou Evergrande) ST: Marko Arnautović 82-rated (Shanghai SIPG)

Ryan Fraser

GK: Kevin Trapp 83-rated (Eintratch Frankfurt)

Kevin Trapp 83-rated (Eintratch Frankfurt) CB: Koen Casteels 83-rated (Wolfsburg)

Koen Casteels 83-rated (Wolfsburg) CB: Lukáš Hrádecký 83-rated (Bayer Leverkusen)

Lukáš Hrádecký 83-rated (Bayer Leverkusen) CB: Denis Zakaria 83-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach)

Denis Zakaria 83-rated (Borussia Mönchengladbach) CDM: Rúben Neves 82-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Rúben Neves 82-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderers) CDM: João Moutinho 83-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

João Moutinho 83-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderers) LM: Son Heung-min 87-rated (Tottenham)

Son Heung-min 87-rated (Tottenham) RM: Bernardo Silva 87-rated (Manchester City)

Bernardo Silva 87-rated (Manchester City) CAM: Martin Ødegaard 83-rated (Arsenal)

Martin Ødegaard 83-rated (Arsenal) ST: Harry Kane 88-rated (Tottenham Hotspur)

Harry Kane 88-rated (Tottenham Hotspur) ST: Alexandre Lacazette 85-rated (Arsenal)

Kieran Tierney