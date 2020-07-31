How to complete RTTF Fati objectives in FIFA 20 Ultimate Team

You can earn a quality card by completing a set of four in-game objectives.

EA Sports added a UEFA Champions League Road to the Final (RTTF) 92-rated version of Ansu Fati from Barcelona to FIFA 20 Ultimate Team’s objectives menu today.

This special card is a bit better but still similar to Team of the Season So Far (TOTSSF) Moments Fati that was released in May. RTTF Fati, however, is a live item and will receive more boosts if Barcelona moves forward in the UEFA Champions League. For now, EA has boosted all of Fati’s stats, including Passing (+5), Physical (+4), Shooting (+3), and Pace (+1), when compared to TOTSSF Moments Fati’s 89-rated version.

You can improve RTTF Fati’s stats with the correct chemistry style. Deadeye is a good choice since it’ll almost maximize his Shooting and Passing stats.

RTTF Fati’s objectives will expire on Aug. 7. You’ll earn the card after you complete all four objectives, which have to be done in Division Rivals matches. Only one of the four objectives requires you to win, though.

Here are the four objectives that you have to complete to earn RTTF Fati and an anchor chemistry style, which will be delivered to your club once you start playing FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.