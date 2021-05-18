How to complete Prime Icon 91+ Upgrade SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

If you're lucky enough, you can pack one of the best Icons in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

EA Sports has introduced a set of squad-building challenges (SBCs) to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team yesterday, May 17, that will award those who complete it with a 91-rated or higher Prime Icon.

This is a great opportunity to pack some of the greatest players in the game, such as 98-rated Pelé, 97-rated Diego Maradona, 96-rated Zinedine Zidane, 96-rated Ronaldo, 94-rated Ronaldinho, and 94-rated Johan Cruyff. But keep in mind that you can also pack an Icon that’s no longer good at this current stage in the game, like Michael Owen or David Trezeguet.

The Prime Icon 91+ Upgrade SBC is a non-repeatable one and will be available for three more days. The Icon you pack will be an untradeable item, which means you can’t sell it on the FUT market to earn FUT coins. If you want to complete the SBC, you’ll have to turn in three different squads.

The first team must be an 84-rated with 65 chemistry minimum and one Inform or Team of the Season (TOTS) card. The second segment requires an 86-rated squad with 60 chemistry minimum and at least one Inform or TOTS item. The third solution is an 86-rated team with 55 chemistry minimum and at least one Inform or TOTS player. The Prime Icon 91+ Upgrade SBC costs 394,000 FUT coins on PlayStation, 386,000 on Xbox, and 456,000 on PC at the moment.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the Prime Icon 91+ Upgrade SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

84-rated squad

GK: Steve Mandanda 83-rated (Olympique de Marseille)

Steve Mandanda 83-rated (Olympique de Marseille) LB: Nicolás Tagliafico 84-rated (Ajax)

Nicolás Tagliafico 84-rated (Ajax) CB: Anthony Lopes 83-rated (Lyon)

Anthony Lopes 83-rated (Lyon) CB: Damien Da Silva 84-rated (Rennes)

Damien Da Silva 84-rated (Rennes) RB: Eden Hazard 88-rated (Real Madrid)

Eden Hazard 88-rated (Real Madrid) CDM: Dušan Tadić 83-rated (Ajax)

Dušan Tadić 83-rated (Ajax) CDM: Blaise Matuidi 83-rated (Inter Miami)

Blaise Matuidi 83-rated (Inter Miami) CAM: Oscar 83-rated (Shanghai SIPG)

Oscar 83-rated (Shanghai SIPG) CAM: Paulinho 83-rated (Guangzhou Evergrande)

Paulinho 83-rated (Guangzhou Evergrande) CAM: Anderson Talisca 82-rated (Guangzhou Evergrande)

Anderson Talisca 82-rated (Guangzhou Evergrande) ST: Marko Arnautović 82-rated (Shanghai SIPG)

85-rated squad

GK: Salvatore Sirigu 86-rated (Torino)

Salvatore Sirigu 86-rated (Torino) LB: Thomas Strakosha 83-rated (Lazio)

Thomas Strakosha 83-rated (Lazio) CB: Gianluigi Buffon 82-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Gianluigi Buffon 82-rated (Piemonte Calcio) CB: Leonardo Bonucci 85-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Leonardo Bonucci 85-rated (Piemonte Calcio) RB: Wojciech Szczęsny 87-rated (Piemonte Calcio)

Wojciech Szczęsny 87-rated (Piemonte Calcio) CDM: Renato Augusto 83-rated (Beijing Guoan)

Renato Augusto 83-rated (Beijing Guoan) LM: Éderson de Moraes 88-rated (Manchester City)

Éderson de Moraes 88-rated (Manchester City) RM: Paulinho 83-rated (Guangzhou Evergrande)

Paulinho 83-rated (Guangzhou Evergrande) CAM: Anderson Talisca 82-rated (Guangzhou Evergrande)

Anderson Talisca 82-rated (Guangzhou Evergrande) ST: Edin Džeko 83-rated (Roma)

Edin Džeko 83-rated (Roma) ST: Zlatan Ibrahimović 83-rated (Milan)

86-rated squad