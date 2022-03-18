How to complete POTM Mbappé SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

Kylian Mbappé from Paris Saint-Germain was selected to receive a Player of the Month (POTM) version in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. EA added a themed squad-building challenge (SBC) on March 17 that players can complete to get this card.

EA selects a player every month to praise and represent different leagues. Mbappé is being featured in this promotion with a 94-rated Ligue 1 POTM version because he scored one goal against Lille, a decisive goal against Rennes, and two against Saint-Étienne in Ligue 1 matches. On top of that, he also had one assist.

EA upgraded his Physical (+7), Passing (+6), Shooting (+3), Dribbling (+3), Defending (+3), and Pace (+2) when compared to his 91-rated gold version. He has extremely high skills in general with even a maximized 99-rated Pace and only a low 39-rated Defending.

This POTM version isn’t his highest-rated one, however. Mbappé has more than five special cards so far if you consider his two Next Generation versions, VIP one, two Team of the Week (TOTW) cards, one Headliners, and his Team of the Year (TOTY) version. Among them, the best one is his 97-rated TOTY card released in January.

We recommend you apply the marksman chemistry style to further increase his Shooting (+5), Physical (+5), and Dribbling (+3). This will maximize several of POTM Mbappé’s key stats, such as his Finishing, Reactions, and Ball Control.

Those stats, paired with his five-star skill moves and four-star weak foot, make the French striker one of the deadliest attackers in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team. This card should be good throughout the whole game cycle, even during the Team of the Season (TOTS) promo.

One of the perks of having someone like Mbappé on your Ultimate Team is that he’s easy to link with other cards since he’s French and plays in Ligue 1. You can pair him with cards such as Mid or Prime versions of Zinedine Zidane, TOTY Lionel Messi from Paris Saint-Germain, Winter Wildcards Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain, or TOTY N’Golo Kanté from Chelsea.

Here are all 11 segments you’ll have to turn in if you wish to get POTM Mbappé, plus their required conditions and rewards:

SBC Conditions Reward PSG 84-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum, at least one TOTW (Inform) card, and one player from Paris Saint-Germain. Prime mixed players pack France 85-rated squad with 65 chemistry minimum plus at least one French player. Small prime gold players pack Top Form 85-rated squad with 65 chemistry minimum and at least one TOTW (Inform) card. Premium electrum player pack Ligue 1 86-rated squad with 65 chemistry minimum and no less than a player from Ligue 1. Rare mixed players pack 86-rated Squad 86-rated squad with 60 chemistry minimum plus no less than one TOTW (Inform) card. Jumbo premium gold players pack 87-rated Squad 87-rated squad with 50 chemistry minimum. Small rare gold players pack 87-rated Squad 87-rated squad with 47 chemistry minimum plus at least one TOTW (Inform) card. prime electrum players pack 88-rated Squad 88-rated squad with 40 chemistry minimum. Rare electrum players pack 88-rated Squad 88-rated squad with 40 chemistry minimum and no less than one TOTW (Inform) card. Premium gold players pack 89-rated Squad 89-rated squad with 35 chemistry minimum. Mega pack 89-rated Squad 89-rated squad with 35 chemistry minimum. Rare players pack

Since there are so many squads to build, you can expect that POTM Mbappé will be quite expensive if you buy all the cards necessary to build these 11 teams. You’ll spend around 2,054,800 to 2,265,500 FUT coins on PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Stadia to complete all of the squads from scratch.

You can also craft the cards you don’t have since this POTM MBappé SBC will be available for players to complete for a whole month, until April 17. That should be plenty of time to turn in all 11 squads without spending FUT coins on the market.

This version of Mbappé has everything it takes to be present on a lot of teams, especially those users who have been saving fodder in recent weeks. The only downside of completing this SBC is that SBC players are untradeable, thus they can’t be sold on the FUT market for coins when you no longer want to use them. If that happens, all you can do is use it in a future SBC of your preference down the road, but it would still be a waste of coins.

Here’s one of the cheapest solutions at the moment to complete the POTM Kylian Mbappé SBC, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

PSG

GK: 82-rated Rui Patrício (Roma)

82-rated Rui Patrício (Roma) LB: 83-rated Mauro Icardi (Paris Saint-Germain)

83-rated Mauro Icardi (Paris Saint-Germain) CB: 85-rated Matthijs de Ligt (Piemonte Calcio)

85-rated Matthijs de Ligt (Piemonte Calcio) CB: 83-rated Francesco Acerbi (Lazio)

83-rated Francesco Acerbi (Lazio) RB: 85-rated TOTW Walter Benítez (OGC Nice)

85-rated TOTW Walter Benítez (OGC Nice) CM: 83-rated Arthur Oliveira Melo (Piemonte Calcio)

83-rated Arthur Oliveira Melo (Piemonte Calcio) CM: 84-rated Nicolò Barella (Internazionale)

84-rated Nicolò Barella (Internazionale) CM: 84-rated Luis Alberto (Lazio)

84-rated Luis Alberto (Lazio) LF: 84-rated Josip Iličić (Atalanta)

84-rated Josip Iličić (Atalanta) RF: 83-rated Federico Chiesa (Piemonte Calcio)

83-rated Federico Chiesa (Piemonte Calcio) ST: 84-rated Zlatan Ibrahimović (Milan)

France

GK: 86-rated Koen Casteels (VfL Wolfsburg)

86-rated Koen Casteels (VfL Wolfsburg) LB: 83-rated Angeliño Tasende (RB Leipzig)

83-rated Angeliño Tasende (RB Leipzig) CB: 83-rated Lucas Hernández (Bayern Munich)

83-rated Lucas Hernández (Bayern Munich) CB: 86-rated Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund)

86-rated Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund) RB: 83-rated Andrej Kramarić (TSG Hoffenheim)

83-rated Andrej Kramarić (TSG Hoffenheim) LM: 84-rated Filip Kostić (Eintracht Frankfurt)

84-rated Filip Kostić (Eintracht Frankfurt) CM: 83-rated Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund)

83-rated Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund) RM: 84-rated Dušan Tadić (Ajax)

84-rated Dušan Tadić (Ajax) CAM: 87-rated Thomas Müller (Bayern Munich)

87-rated Thomas Müller (Bayern Munich) CAM: 85-rated Péter Gulácsi (RB Leipzig)

85-rated Péter Gulácsi (RB Leipzig) ST: 84-rated André Silva (RB Leipzig)

Top Form

GK: 86-rated Koen Casteels (VfL Wolfsburg)

86-rated Koen Casteels (VfL Wolfsburg) LB: 83-rated Angeliño Tasende (RB Leipzig)

83-rated Angeliño Tasende (RB Leipzig) CB: 86-rated Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund)

86-rated Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund) CB: 87-rated TOTW Matthias Ginter (Borussia M’gladbach)

87-rated TOTW Matthias Ginter (Borussia M’gladbach) RB: 84-rated Dušan Tadić (Ajax)

84-rated Dušan Tadić (Ajax) CDM: 84-rated Raphaël Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund)

84-rated Raphaël Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund) LM: 84-rated Luis Alberto (Lazio)

84-rated Luis Alberto (Lazio) RM: 84-rated Dries Mertens (Napoli)

84-rated Dries Mertens (Napoli) CAM: 84-rated Josip Iličić (Atalanta)

84-rated Josip Iličić (Atalanta) ST: 83-rated Duván Zapata (Atalanta)

83-rated Duván Zapata (Atalanta) ST: 84-rated Zlatan Ibrahimović (Milan)

Ligue 1

GK: 88-rated Keylor Navas (Paris Saint-Germain)

88-rated Keylor Navas (Paris Saint-Germain) LB: 88-rated FUT Birthdday Yuri Berchiche (Athletic Club)

88-rated FUT Birthdday Yuri Berchiche (Athletic Club) CB: 84-rated Felipe Almeida Monteiro (Atlético de Madrid)

84-rated Felipe Almeida Monteiro (Atlético de Madrid) CB: 83-rated Mauro Icardi (Paris Saint-Germain)

83-rated Mauro Icardi (Paris Saint-Germain) RB: 83-rated Sebastián Coates (Sporting CP)

83-rated Sebastián Coates (Sporting CP) CDM: 88-rated Toni Kroos (Real Madrid)

88-rated Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) LM: 84-rated Marcos Acuña (Sevilla)

84-rated Marcos Acuña (Sevilla) CM: 83-rated Federico Valverde (Real Madrid)

83-rated Federico Valverde (Real Madrid) CM: 82-rated Isco Suárez (Real Madrid)

82-rated Isco Suárez (Real Madrid) RM: 83-rated Carlos Vela (Los Angeles FC)

83-rated Carlos Vela (Los Angeles FC) ST: 88-rated Luis Suárez (Atlético de Madrid)

86-rated Squad

GK: 83-rated Carlos Vela (Los Angeles FC)

83-rated Carlos Vela (Los Angeles FC) CB: 84-rated Stefan Savić (Atlético de Madrid)

84-rated Stefan Savić (Atlético de Madrid) CB: 83-rated Mauro Icardi (Paris Saint-Germain)

83-rated Mauro Icardi (Paris Saint-Germain) CB: 83-rated Sebastián Coates (Sporting CP)

83-rated Sebastián Coates (Sporting CP) LWB: 88-rated FUT Birthday Yuri Berchiche (Athletic Club)

88-rated FUT Birthday Yuri Berchiche (Athletic Club) RWB: 83-rated Andrej Kramarić (TSG Hoffenheim)

83-rated Andrej Kramarić (TSG Hoffenheim) CM: 88-rated Toni Kroos (Real Madrid)

88-rated Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) CM: 83-rated Federico Valverde (Real Madrid)

83-rated Federico Valverde (Real Madrid) CAM: 82-rated Isco Suárez (Real Madrid)

82-rated Isco Suárez (Real Madrid) ST: 88-rated Iago Aspas (RC Celta)

88-rated Iago Aspas (RC Celta) ST: 88-rated Luis Suárez (Atlético de Madrid)

87-rated Squad

GK: 83-rated Kevin Volland (Monaco)

83-rated Kevin Volland (Monaco) LB: 88-rated FUT Birthday Yuri Berchiche (Athletic Club)

88-rated FUT Birthday Yuri Berchiche (Athletic Club) CB: 84-rated Stefan Savić (Atlético de Madrid)

84-rated Stefan Savić (Atlético de Madrid) CB: 84-rated Felipe Almeida Monteiro (Atlético de Madrid)

84-rated Felipe Almeida Monteiro (Atlético de Madrid) RB: 84-rated Dušan Tadić (Ajax)

84-rated Dušan Tadić (Ajax) CDM: 87-rated Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona)

87-rated Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona) CDM: 88-rated FUT Birthday Konrad Laimer (RB Leipzig)

88-rated FUT Birthday Konrad Laimer (RB Leipzig) CAM: 84-rated Marcos Acuña (Sevilla)

84-rated Marcos Acuña (Sevilla) CAM: 88-rated RTTF Alejandro Gómez (Sevilla)

88-rated RTTF Alejandro Gómez (Sevilla) CAM: 88-rated FUT Birthday Ante Rebic (Milan)

88-rated FUT Birthday Ante Rebic (Milan) ST: 88-rated Luis Suárez (Atlético de Madrid)

87-rated Squad

GK: 83-rated Kevin Volland (Monaco)

83-rated Kevin Volland (Monaco) LB: 88-rated FUT Birthday Yuri Berchiche (Athletic Club)

88-rated FUT Birthday Yuri Berchiche (Athletic Club) CB: 84-rated Stefan Savić (Atlético de Madrid)

84-rated Stefan Savić (Atlético de Madrid) CB: 84-rated Felipe Almeida Monteiro (Atlético de Madrid)

84-rated Felipe Almeida Monteiro (Atlético de Madrid) RB: 84-rated Raphaël Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund)

84-rated Raphaël Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund) CDM: 88-rated Iago Aspas (RC Celta)

88-rated Iago Aspas (RC Celta) CDM: 88-rated FUT Birthday Konrad Laimer (RB Leipzig)

88-rated FUT Birthday Konrad Laimer (RB Leipzig) CAM: 88-rated Toni Kroos (Real Madrid)

88-rated Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) CAM: 87-rated Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona)

87-rated Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona) CAM: 84-rated Dušan Tadić (Ajax)

84-rated Dušan Tadić (Ajax) ST: 88-rated Luis Suárez (Atlético de Madrid)

88-rated Squad

GK: 89-rated Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid)

89-rated Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid) LB: 84-rated Dušan Tadić (Ajax)

84-rated Dušan Tadić (Ajax) CB: 88-rated Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund)

88-rated Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) CB: 89-rated Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

89-rated Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) RB: 84-rated Zlatan Ibrahimović (Milan)

84-rated Zlatan Ibrahimović (Milan) LM: 88-rated Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)

88-rated Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) CM: 88-rated Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

88-rated Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) CM: 90-rated RTTF Josip Ilicic (Atalanta)

90-rated RTTF Josip Ilicic (Atalanta) RM: 84-rated Dries Mertens (Napoli)

84-rated Dries Mertens (Napoli) ST: 84-rated Timo Werner (Chelsea)

84-rated Timo Werner (Chelsea) ST: 88-rated Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea)

88-rated Squad

GK: 89-rated Wojciech Szczesny (Piemonte Calcio)

89-rated Wojciech Szczesny (Piemonte Calcio) LB: 85-rated Edinson Cavani (Manchester United)

85-rated Edinson Cavani (Manchester United) CB: 88-rated Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

88-rated Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) CB: 84-rated André Silva (RB Leipzig)

84-rated André Silva (RB Leipzig) RB: 84-rated Zlatan Ibrahimović (Milan)

84-rated Zlatan Ibrahimović (Milan) LM: 89-rated Heung Min Son (Tottenham Hotspur)

89-rated Heung Min Son (Tottenham Hotspur) CM: 89-rated Casemiro (Real Madrid)

89-rated Casemiro (Real Madrid) CM: 88-rated Toni Kroos (Real Madrid)

88-rated Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) RM: 84-rated Dušan Tadić (Ajax)

84-rated Dušan Tadić (Ajax) ST: 88-rated Luis Suárez (Atlético de Madrid)

88-rated Luis Suárez (Atlético de Madrid) ST: 89-rated Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

89-rated Squad

GK: 91-rated Jan Oblak (Atlético de Madrid)

91-rated Jan Oblak (Atlético de Madrid) LB: 84-rated André Silva (RB Leipzig)

84-rated André Silva (RB Leipzig) CB: 85-rated Yann Sommer (Borussia M’gladbach)

85-rated Yann Sommer (Borussia M’gladbach) CB: 90-rated RTTF Josip Ilicic (Atalanta)

90-rated RTTF Josip Ilicic (Atalanta) RB: 84-rated Zlatan Ibrahimović (Milan)

84-rated Zlatan Ibrahimović (Milan) CM: 87-rated Thomas Müller (Bayern Munich)

87-rated Thomas Müller (Bayern Munich) CM: 91-rated Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

91-rated Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) LW: 84-rated Filip Kostić (Eintracht Frankfurt)

84-rated Filip Kostić (Eintracht Frankfurt) RW: 84-rated Dušan Tadić (Ajax)

84-rated Dušan Tadić (Ajax) ST: 92-rated Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)

92-rated Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) ST: 90-rated Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)

89-rated Squad