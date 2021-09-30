How to complete League and Nation Hybrid SBC in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team

There are three squad building challenges (SBC) in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team that players can complete right from the start—and the League and Nation Hybrid SBC is one of them. The game is still in early access, but this SBC doesn’t have an expiration date.

This SBC works like a puzzle where players have to figure out how to build a squad with multiple leagues and nations while still following the requirements. This is a non-repeatable SBC and you’ll receive great rewards by fully completing it.

If you’re interested in building this League and Nation Hybrid SBC, you’ll have to turn in four squads: The Challenger, Advanced, Fiendish, and Puzzle Master.

Each squad requires a different set of conditions to be met aside from the commonly known minimum rating and chemistry, like asking for some players from a specific league or club. Each solution offers a different reward as well, ranging from a rare mixed players pack to a rare mega pack.

Here are all of the conditions and rewards for each segment you’ll have to do to complete this League and Nation Hybrid SBC:

SBC Conditions Reward The Challenger Gold players with 100 chemistry, three different leagues, two different nationalities, a maximum of six players from the same league, and a maximum of six players from the same nation. Rare mixed players pack Advanced A squad with at least a 79 rating squad with exactly 100 chemistry, five different leagues, three different nationalities, a maximum of five players from the same league, and a maximum of five players from the same nation. Premium gold players pack Fiendish A squad with at least an 81 rating squad with 90 chemistry minimum, six different leagues, six different nationalities, a maximum of three players from the same league, and a maximum of three players from the same nation. Mega pack Puzzle Master A squad with at least an 82 rating squad with 85 chemistry minimum, seven different leagues, nine different nationalities, and a maximum of three players from the same club. Rare mega pack

If you build all four squads from scratch, it will cost you around 30,000 FUT coins on PlayStation, 33,0000 on Xbox, and 31,000 FUT coins on PC to buy all 11 players for each squad. You’ll need to use loyalty to form some of the squads, but it shouldn’t be a problem.

Here are the cheapest solutions and to complete the Marquee Matchups right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content.

The Challenger

GK: Maarten Stekelenburg 76-rated (Ajax)

Maarten Stekelenburg 76-rated (Ajax) LB: Vitorino Pacheco Antunes 75-rated (Paços Ferreira)

Vitorino Pacheco Antunes 75-rated (Paços Ferreira) CB: Fábio Cardoso 75-rated (Porto)

Fábio Cardoso 75-rated (Porto) CB: Riechedly Bazoer 76-rated (Vitesse)

Riechedly Bazoer 76-rated (Vitesse) RB: Lutsharel Geertruida 76-rated (Feyenoord)

Lutsharel Geertruida 76-rated (Feyenoord) LM: Gil Dias 75-rated (Benfica)

Gil Dias 75-rated (Benfica) CM: André Filipe Brás André 75-rated (Vitória Sport Club)

André Filipe Brás André 75-rated (Vitória Sport Club) CM: Davy Pröpper 75-rated (PSV)

Davy Pröpper 75-rated (PSV) RM: Calvin Stengs 77-rated (OGC Nice)

Calvin Stengs 77-rated (OGC Nice) ST: Ricardo Jorge da Luz Horta 79-rated (Braga)

Ricardo Jorge da Luz Horta 79-rated (Braga) ST: Myron Boadu 76-rated (Monaco)

Advanced

GK: Sergio Rico 77-rated (Paris Saint-Germain)

Sergio Rico 77-rated (Paris Saint-Germain) LB: James Justin 77-rated (Leicester City)

James Justin 77-rated (Leicester City) CB: Joaquín Fernández Moreno 75-rated (Real Valladolid)

Joaquín Fernández Moreno 75-rated (Real Valladolid) CB: Francisco José Olivas 75-rated (Real Valladolid)

Francisco José Olivas 75-rated (Real Valladolid) RB: Alessandro Florenzi 81-rated (Milan)

Alessandro Florenzi 81-rated (Milan) LM: Harvey Barnes 81-rated (Leicester City)

Harvey Barnes 81-rated (Leicester City) CM: Carlos Soler 81-rated (Valencia)

Carlos Soler 81-rated (Valencia) RM: Matteo Politano 81-rated (Napoli)

Matteo Politano 81-rated (Napoli) CAM: Jonjo Shelvey 75-rated (Newcastle United)

Jonjo Shelvey 75-rated (Newcastle United) CAM: Giacomo Bonaventura 78-rated (Fiorentina)

Giacomo Bonaventura 78-rated (Fiorentina) ST: Manuel Vallejo 75-rated (Valencia)

Fiendish

GK: Ciprian Tătărușanu 77-rated (Milan)

Ciprian Tătărușanu 77-rated (Milan) LB: Emerson Palmieri dos Santos 78-rated (Lyon)

Emerson Palmieri dos Santos 78-rated (Lyon) CB: Alessio Romagnoli 82-rated (Milan)

Alessio Romagnoli 82-rated (Milan) CB: Simon Kjær 83-rated (Milan)

Simon Kjær 83-rated (Milan) RB: Šime Vrsaljko 80-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

Šime Vrsaljko 80-rated (Atlético de Madrid) CDM: Christoph Kramer 79-rated (Borussia M’gladbach)

Christoph Kramer 79-rated (Borussia M’gladbach) CDM: Edson Álvarez 77-rated (Ajax)

Edson Álvarez 77-rated (Ajax) CAM: Lars Stindl 82-rated (Borussia M’gladbach)

Lars Stindl 82-rated (Borussia M’gladbach) CAM: Héctor Herrera 81-rated (Atlético de Madrid)

Héctor Herrera 81-rated (Atlético de Madrid) ST: Maximilian Philipp 77-rated (VfL Wolfsburg)

Maximilian Philipp 77-rated (VfL Wolfsburg) ST: Raúl Jiménez 83-rated (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Puzzle Master