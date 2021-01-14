How to complete Headliners Tavernier SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

There are only 13 cards in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team with more in-game stats than him.

EA Sports added an 86-rated Headliners version of James Tavernier from Rangers to FIFA 21 today. This item is available through the squad-building challenge (SBC) menu in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

The Headliners promotion will release upgraded players based on individual and team performances throughout the 2020-21 season with the possibility of an additional +2 upgrade if their team wins four matches in a row.

This is Tavernier’s third special card in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. EA has massively increased his stats, including Shooting (+14), Passing (+14), Dribbling (+13), Defending (+12), Physical (+12), and Pace (+8), when you compare this new card to his 75-rated gold version.

Headliners Tavernier costs around 167,600 FUT coins on PlayStation 4, 173,200 on Xbox One, and is a bit more expensive on PC (191,150 FUT coins). This is a versitile card and can be placed in any position on the field, making him a one-of-a-kind player for people to experiment with in-game.



This is a versitile card and can be placed in any position on the field, making him a one-of-a-kind player for people to experiment with in-game. You can use the sentinel chemistry style to boost his Defending and Physical stats if you want to use him as a full-back, the powerhouse chemistry style if you want to test him as a box-to-box midfielder, or even a marksman if you fancy trying him as a winger.

If you want to complete the Headliners Tavernier SBC, you’ll need to turn in two squads: England and Top Form. The first requires an 83-rated squad with 75 chemistry minimum, one Inform, and at least one player from the Premier League. The second asks for an 85-rated squad with 65 chemistry minimum and at least one Inform.

Here’s the cheapest solution to complete the Headliners Tavernier SBC right now, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content. You have until Jan. 21 to get this card.

England

GK: André Onana 84-rated (Ajax)

André Onana 84-rated (Ajax) LB: Nicolás Tagliafico 84-rated (Ajax)

Nicolás Tagliafico 84-rated (Ajax) CB: Daley Blind 82-rated (Ajax)

Daley Blind 82-rated (Ajax) CB: Dušan Tadić 83-rated (Ajax)

Dušan Tadić 83-rated (Ajax) RB: Nick Pope 82-rated (Burnley)

Nick Pope 82-rated (Burnley) LM: Servando Carrasco 82-rated (Fort Lauderdale CF)

Servando Carrasco 82-rated (Fort Lauderdale CF) CM: Fernando Llorente 82-rated (Napoli)

Fernando Llorente 82-rated (Napoli) CM: Philippe Coutinho 83-rated (Barcelona)

Philippe Coutinho 83-rated (Barcelona) RM: Lucas Ocampos 82-rated (Borussia Dortmund)

Lucas Ocampos 82-rated (Borussia Dortmund) CF: Martin Ødegaard 83-rated (Real Madrid)

Martin Ødegaard 83-rated (Real Madrid) ST: Youssef En-Nesyri 82-rated (Sevilla)

Top Form