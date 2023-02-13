You'll have to complete two squads to get this card.

Players can now get an 87-rated Future Stars version of Khéphren Thuram from OGC Nice in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team after completing a themed squad-building challenge (SBC).

Future Stars players are young soccer talents who have shown great potential. Players featured in this promotion receive a permanent upgrade that should represent what they can become.

This Future Stars Thuram card has high and balanced skill ratings. The devs made a generous upgrade to his Shooting (+12), Pace (+11), Passing (+11), Defending (+11), Dribbling (+10), and Physical (+10).

You’ll have to turn in two different squads to earn Future Stars Thuram: France and Ligue 1. The first squad has to be an 83-rated team that has at least one TOTW (Inform) card and one French player, while the second one requires an 86-rated team with one player from League 1.

You’ll spend close to 177,700 FUT coins on consoles and 186,450 FUT coins on PC if you build the two squads from scratch. You can earn a gold pack plus a rare gold pack too since each squad also rewards players with a different players pack.

This Future Stars SBC will be live for a week, until Feb. 19, for players to complete. We recommend using the available time to craft some cards and spend the least amount of FUT coins possible.

Here are each of the cheapest solutions right now to complete the Future Stars Khéphren Thuram SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, according to FUTBIN, a website that specializes in FIFA content:

How to complete Future Stars Thuram SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

France

GK: 83-rated David Silva (Real Sociedad)

83-rated David Silva (Real Sociedad) LB: 83-rated Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City)

83-rated Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City) CB: 83-rated Angeliño Tasende (TSG Hoffenheim)

83-rated Angeliño Tasende (TSG Hoffenheim) CB: 83-rated Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea)

83-rated Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea) RB: 83-rated Fernando Reges (Sevilla)

83-rated Fernando Reges (Sevilla) LM: 85-rated TOTW Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund)

85-rated TOTW Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund) CM: 80-rated Daichi Kamada (Eintracht Frankfurt)

80-rated Daichi Kamada (Eintracht Frankfurt) CM: 83-rated Unai Simón (Athletic Club)

83-rated Unai Simón (Athletic Club) RM: 83-rated Luis Alberto (Lazio)

83-rated Luis Alberto (Lazio) CF: 78-rated Jonathan Ikoné (Fiorentina)

78-rated Jonathan Ikoné (Fiorentina) ST: 80-rated Nicolás González (Fiorentina)

Ligue 1