How to complete FUT Freeze Bolasie objectives in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

You'll have until Christmas Eve to complete all of the objectives.

EA Sports added a FUT Freeze 85-rated version of Yannick Bolasie from Everton to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team’s objectives menu today.

Bolasie’s card has upgraded stats when compared to his original 75-rated gold version with highly increased Shooting (+16) and Passing (+12) skills. The new FUT Freeze version also boosted Bolasie’s Defending (+8), Pace (+6), Dribbling (+5), and Phisycal (+4).

All of FUT Freeze Bolasie’s objectives have to be completed in the Live FUT Friendly: Managerial Masterpiece. You have to win matches for only one of the five tasks, so it shouldn’t be too difficult to complete every objective in two weeks.

You'll have until Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, to complete all of FUT Freeze Bolasie's objectives and earn the card.